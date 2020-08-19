Stage 2 load shedding back on Thursday

Eskom said in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon that it would continue to implement stage 2 load shedding throughout Thursday as constraints remain in the power generation system.

The statement came after another day of Stage 2 load shedding, with the power shortage blamed on generation units at various power stations breaking down and delays in getting repaired generation units back to service.

"Three generators were returned to service at the Duvha, Tutuka and Hendrina power stations. A single generation unit at Tutuka has not yet been returned to service," the statement said.

The statement said unplanned breakdowns stood at 12 200MW of capacity, which added to the 4350MW currently out due to planned maintenance.

As a result, the statement said Eskom would have to continue implementing Stage 2 load shedding from 09:00 on Thursday morning to 22:00 on Thursday evening.