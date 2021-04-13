32m ago

add bookmark

Stage 2 load shedding back tonight, says Eskom

Compiled by Marelise van der Merwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 21:00 tonight until 05:00, Eskom said in a statement on Tuesday. 

The return to service of three units has been delayed, while another three service tripped during the day, said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Units are out of service at Tutuka and Kendal, as well as at Komati. Meanwhile the return to service of units at Kriel, Medupi and Duvha has been delayed.

"We currently have 4 775MW on planned maintenance, while another 12 699MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays," Eskom said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomload shedding
USD/ZAR
14.52
(-0.4)
GBP/ZAR
19.96
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.34
(-0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.09
(-0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.1)
Gold
1,745.28
(+0.7)
Silver
25.39
(+2.3)
Platinum
1,161.50
(-1.1)
Brent Crude
63.28
(+0.5)
Palladium
2,686.86
(+0.3)
All Share
67,073
(+1.0)
Top 40
61,383
(+1.2)
Financial 15
12,155
(+0.1)
Industrial 25
87,974
(+1.6)
Resource 10
67,823
(+1.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1254 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3127 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1680 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo