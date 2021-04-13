Stage 2 load shedding back tonight, says Eskom

Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 21:00 tonight until 05:00, Eskom said in a statement on Tuesday.

The return to service of three units has been delayed, while another three service tripped during the day, said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Units are out of service at Tutuka and Kendal, as well as at Komati. Meanwhile the return to service of units at Kriel, Medupi and Duvha has been delayed.



"We currently have 4 775MW on planned maintenance, while another 12 699MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays," Eskom said.

