Stage 2 load shedding on the cards unless public cuts electricity usage, warns Eskom

Eskom on Sunday appealed to the public to cut electricity usage as the power system strained under high breakdowns in generation units combined with spiking winter demand for power.

Shortly before noon, spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said breakdowns totalled 14 756MW of capacity, with another 3 330 MW out on planned maintenance.

"Eskom would like to appeal to the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is under severe strain as the shortage of generation capacity still persists.

"The supply constraints are caused by high breakdowns in generation units and high winter demand," he said.

While Eskom is not currently planning to load shed, he said, "Eskom could be forced to implement Stage 1 or, if necessary, Stage 2 loadshedding at short notice should any further breakdowns occur."

This is most likely to occur between 17:00 and 22:00 in the evening, he added.

The average age of Eskom power stations is around 40 years, and the utility is struggling to keep these units in operation. Its newly-built Kusile and Medupi power stations have also seen breakdowns - due in part to engineering problems - which contributed to intermittent load shedding.