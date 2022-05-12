1h ago

Stage 2 load shedding to be implemented again on Thursday evening

accreditation
Riaan Grobler
0:00
Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented for the fourth time this week, running from 17:00 to 22:00 on Thursday, Eskom announced.

"[On Wednesday] night a generating unit at Lethabo Power Station was taken offline for repairs. One generation unit each at Kusile and Tutuka power stations were returned to service. A generation unit each at Matimba and Tutuka power stations are expected to return to service this afternoon.

"Eskom would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially between 05:00 to 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 to 22:00 in the evenings."

Eskom currently has 2 379 MW out on planned maintenance, while another 15 365 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Find your load shedding schedule here


Company Snapshot
