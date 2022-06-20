Stage 2 load shedding to be implemented every evening from Monday to Thursday

Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding every evening between 17:00 and 22:00, from Monday to Thursday.

The power utility said the load shedding was due to the continued shortage of generation capacity.

"Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary. We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items," Eskom said in a statement on Monday.

The power utility currently has 5 232MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 202MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

"Eskom cautions the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load shedding over the coming weeks."

Find your load shedding schedule here.

