Stage 2 load shedding to resume at 09:00, will continue until Saturday

Stage 2 load shedding will start at 09:00 on Tuesday morning, and continue until 05:00 on Saturday, Eskom announced.

"While Eskom teams have successfully returned a unit each at the Kusile, Matimba and Arnot power stations during the early hours of this morning, further delays in returning other units to service have exacerbated the capacity constraints, hampering the ability to replenish the emergency generation reserves," Eskom said in a statement.

Emergency generation typically involves using open-cycle gas turbines, which run on diesel. It is a very expensive way to generate power.

Eskom anticipates to return Koeberg Unit 1 to service during the weekend. Koeberg tripped on Sunday morning due to a fault on a feedwater pump.

Eskom also expects to return five other units to service during the week.

"However, there are number of generation units running with risk of failure that cannot be attended to at the moment due to the current capacity constraints," Eskom said in a statement.

Total breakdowns currently amount to 13 333MW, while planned maintenance is 5 548MW of capacity.



On Monday night, two units at the Kusile and Matimba power stations also tripped, adding to the strain on Eskom's capacity.

READ | Find your load shedding schedule











