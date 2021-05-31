Stage 2 load shedding to start at 4pm, could carry on all week

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will start at 16:00 on Monday, with a possibility of continuing all week.

Breakdowns in generation units and delays in others returning to service have triggered a shortage of electricity.

"Eskom regrets to inform the public that stage 2 load shedding will be implemented starting at 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 tomorrow morning. This load shedding has been caused by the higher demand as a result of the cold front setting in much earlier than expected, as well as high breakdowns of generation units," Eskom said.

Breakdowns currently total 14 560 MW of capacity, while another 2 300 MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

Some generation units are expected to return to service starting this evening, which would help ease the strain, but this will not be enough to eliminate a strong chance of load shedding for the rest of the week, the utility said.