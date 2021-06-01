19m ago

add bookmark

Stage 2 load shedding to start this afternoon

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Power lines feed electricity to the national grid from Koeberg Nuclear Power Station. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)
Power lines feed electricity to the national grid from Koeberg Nuclear Power Station. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will start at 16:00 again on Tuesday. It will stop at 05:00 on Wednesday morning, but with a possibility of load shedding throughout the week, the utility warned.

This is due to further breakdowns of generating units at the Kriel, Arnot, Majuba and Tutuka power stations over the past 24 hours, as well as delays in returning units to service at Duvha and Tutuka Power stations.

Tuesday's load shedding will assist to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which have been used extensively over the past three weeks to avoid load shedding during the day, Eskom said. Emergency generation usually includes open cycle gas turbines, which are powered by diesel, and are much more expensive than burning coal.

During this time, a generation unit each at Kusile and Arnot returned to service.

"This, however, is not sufficient to eliminate load shedding for the rest of the week," Eskom warned.

Power supply constraints will persist throughout the high-demand winter period, which increases the likelihood of further load shedding, it added.

On Tuesday morning, breakdowns totaled 15 360MW of capacity, while another 1 580MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance. Some generation units are expected to return to service starting on Tuesday evening, which would help ease the strain, Eskom said.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomload sheddingelectricitypower
Rand - Dollar
13.74
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.50
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.82
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.65
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,911.40
+0.3%
Silver
28.29
+0.9%
Palladium
2,865.92
+1.2%
Platinum
1,188.83
-0.1%
Brent Crude
69.32
+0.9%
Top 40
62,621
+1.4%
All Share
68,831
+1.3%
Resource 10
68,778
+1.6%
Industrial 25
88,058
+1.4%
Financial 15
13,539
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1587 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3961 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 2082 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for...

12 May

MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for retirement?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?

08 May

MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo