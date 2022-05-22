Stage 2 load shedding to continue every evening this week

Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 17:00 until 22:00 throughout the week, Eskom announced on Sunday.

"While there may be instances where load shedding might need to be implemented outside of these hours, as far as possible Eskom will endeavour to limit the implementation of load shedding to the evening peak in order to limit the impact of the capacity shortages on the public," the utility said.

Eskom currently has 3 028MW of capacity out on planned maintenance, while another 14 992MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Load shedding has been implemented intermittently over the past week and reached Stage 4 on Saturday.

Find your load shedding schedule here.

* An earlier version of this article stated 05:00 instead of 17:00. We regret the error.