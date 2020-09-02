1h ago

Stage 4 load shedding to continue on Thursday

Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 08:00 to 22:00 on Thursday, said Eskom.

The power utility on Wednesday issued a statement indicating that "severe generation supply constraints" have caused multiple breakdowns. The cold weather is also contributing to increasing demand, and resulted in Eskom pushing load shedding from stage 2 to stage 4 earlier on Wednesday.

"Load shedding will persist throughout the week," Eskom said.

Eskom previously said that a total of 10 generation units have broken down at seven power stations in a matter of two days. 

"Eskom urges the people of South Africa to help reduce electricity usage in order to ease the pressure on the system," the statement read.

