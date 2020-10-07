1h ago

State Capture | Ex-Eskom exec says Koko knew of key suspensions ahead of time

Jan Cronje
Former Eskom executive Matshela Koko.
Esa Alexander, Gallo Images, Sowetan
  • A former top Eskom executive has testified that in 2015 Matshela Koko told her of upcoming suspensions before they were officially announced.
  • Nonkululeko Dlamini was appointed Eskom's chief financial officer in early 2015 after the abrupt suspension of her superior Tsholofelo Molefe. She herself resigned later that year.  
  • Koko, in an affidavit, has denied telling her of the suspension, or inviting her to a meeting at Melrose Arch. 

A former senior executive at Eskom has testified that she was told by Matshela Koko in early 2015 that the utility's financial director would likely be suspended, a day before the group's board apparently made the decision.

Nonkululeko Dlamini, giving evidence before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday, said Koko – then Eskom's technology and commercial executive - also told her at a hastily-arranged meeting at a fast food joint on the evening of March 10, 2015, that he would be suspended. He also asked her to send her CV to him, saying she could be filling the the soon-to-be-vacant position of financial director. 

Two days later on March 12, 2015, at a media briefing Eskom made the unexpected announcement that the group's finance director Tsholofelo Molefe was being placed on precautionary suspension together CEO Tshediso Matona, group capital executive Dan Marokane, and Koko.

The abrupt suspension led to credit rating downgrades by bewildered rating agencies, and calls by lenders and financiers to Eskom's chairperson demanding to know what was happening.

None of the four officials who were suspended were accused of any specific wrongdoing, and all were cleared in the inquiry that followed. The suspensions were said to be needed as a "precaution" so that the officials would not interfere with an internal probe.

Speaking on Wednesday morning Dlamini (née Veleti), who joined Eskom in 2003 and worked her way up to report directly to Molefe, said she first received a call by Koko on March 10, 2015, asking her to meet HIM at Melrose Arch. He did not give a reason.

After checking with Molefe, her direct superior, she said she told Koko she could not meet HIM as she was in a financial strategy session.

Koko then asked her to send on her CV, and again followed up with another call to meet at a fast food joint on her way home.

At the short meeting, according to Dlamini's testimony, Koko told her that Molefe would likely be suspended, and that she was in the running to replace her. He also told her that he would be suspended.

According to previous testimony heard at the commission, the decision to suspend the four executives was only officially taken at a board meeting on March 11, the day after the hurried meeting.  

Dlamini resigned from Eskom at the end of August 2015. 

No 'direct response' 

While Koko was not part of the board, Dlamini said that she thought that, as a senior executive, he would likely have knowledge of what was going on.

She said he didn’t say at the meeting who had requested her CV. While she tried to ask Koko for more information about what was going on, he didn’t give a "direct response". Koko was senior to her at the time.

A section of an affidavit by Koko, who has not yet testified at the commission, that was read out on Wednesday. 

In it, Koko denied that he told Dlamini about any upcoming suspensions or that he invited her to a meeting at Melrose Arch. He also said that while they did meet on the evening of March 10, this was for "dinner". Dlamini, in turn, denied that they had met for dinner, saying their meeting was brief, 

Koko, in his affidavit, also alleged that he was "surprised" when Dlamini was named acting financial director.

Dlamini told the inquiry she could not understand this, as it was Koko who had alerted her to the fact that she may take over the post. 

In WhatsApp to Fin24 following Dlamini's testimony, meanwhile, Koko said: "Wait for my turn"

