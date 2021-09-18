1h ago

add bookmark

Talks around reducing Eskom's R402bn debt are taking too long, De Ruyter says

accreditation
Antony Sguazzin
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Talks about reducing the South African state power utility’s R402 billion debt to a manageable level are taking too long, its CEO Andre de Ruyter said. Picture: Deaan Vivier
Talks about reducing the South African state power utility’s R402 billion debt to a manageable level are taking too long, its CEO Andre de Ruyter said. Picture: Deaan Vivier

Talks about reducing the South African state power utility’s R402 billion debt to a manageable level are taking too long, its CEO Andre de Ruyter said.  

Eskom, which produces most of South Africa’s power, can’t meet its running and debt service costs and is dependent on government handouts to keep operating. It also needs to borrow more money to help it transition away from the polluting coal-fired plants used to produce the bulk of its electricity.

"The last element of our balance sheet restructuring involves a one-off injection of between R150 billion and R200 billion in order to enable us to have a reasonable net debt-service cost," De Ruyter said, according to the transcript of an interview published by The Conversation, a website that posts articles by academics and researchers.

"Discussions in this regard are ongoing, albeit more slowly than we would have liked."

Eskom, which has subjected South Africa to intermittent power cuts since 2005, is seen as a brake on economic growth as the outages limit output and damage investor confidence. 

Options to cut Eskom’s debt that have, or are being considered by government include moving a portion of the borrowings onto the state balance sheet or persuading a fund manager that oversees state workers’ pensions to convert its bond holdings into equity. 

David Masondo, South Africa’s deputy finance minister, has suggested that some sovereign debt could be forgiven by creditors in exchange for the government recapitalizing the utility and closing down its coal-fired plants.

"Eskom cannot rely on the government bailout forever," De Ruyter said. "We are well aware that we are not entitled to a cent of taxpayers’ money."

The CEO urged the National Energy Regulator of South Africa to "come to the party with electricity tariffs that reflect the cost of producing the power." The nation’s power costs would be cheap by international standards even if the utility were granted a 20% increase, he said. 

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomandre de ruyterenergypowerdebt
Rand - Dollar
14.75
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.26
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.29
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,754.62
0.0%
Silver
22.41
0.0%
Palladium
2,019.00
0.0%
Platinum
944.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.34
-0.4%
Top 40
56,605
-0.9%
All Share
62,864
-0.7%
Resource 10
56,497
-3.9%
Industrial 25
81,170
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,018
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
9% - 41 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
17% - 79 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
28% - 129 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
46% - 212 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm working remotely and want to travel. How can I ensure adequate...

16 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm working remotely and want to travel. How can I ensure adequate risk cover?
MONEY CLINIC | I am emigrating but will work remotely for my SA employer. How will...

11 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I am emigrating but will work remotely for my SA employer. How will I be taxed?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I upgrade my cellphone contract while under debt review?

08 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Can I upgrade my cellphone contract while under debt review?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo