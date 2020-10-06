13m ago

Golden Arrow gets interdict to prevent NUMSA strike

Carin Smith
According to the NUMSA statement, Golden Arrow had agreed to withdraw its plans to change the conditions of employment. Pic: Peter Abrahams, Son
According to the NUMSA statement, Golden Arrow had agreed to withdraw its plans to change the conditions of employment.
Foto: Peter Abrahams, Son
  • Golden Arrow says it has not withdrawn any of the changes to its remuneration policy for employees.
  • It obtained an interim interdict to stop NUMSA and the Transport and Omnibus Workers Union from striking because of the proposed changes.
  • According to NUMSA, all Golden Arrow employees continue to enjoy their actual rates of pay as it was before the 1 August 2020.

Bus company Golden Arrow has not withdrawn any of the changes to its remuneration policy for employees in their current positions, the company told Fin24 on Tuesday.

It had actually obtained an interim interdict to stop members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and the Transport and Omnibus Workers Union (TOWU) from embarking on a strike on Monday regarding the proposed changes.

According to Golden Arrow, none of the changes described in a NUMSA press release issued on Monday were ever proposed or implemented in the first place. The NUMSA press statement also did not mention the interdict obtained by Golden Arrow.

"It is completely unethical to continue to mislead the media, Golden Arrow employees and members of the public in this way and we must now urge the media to carefully fact check every press statement about Golden Arrow that they receive from NUMSA so as not to reproduce fake news," the company responded.

According to the NUMSA statement, Golden Arrow had agreed to withdraw its plans to change the conditions of employment and that was why the union decided not to embark on the strike action as was intended. The union did make it clear that it does not mean that "the battle" with Golden Arrows is over.

The union said about 98% of its members voted for a strike through balloting last week, and it intended to embark on strike action this week.

According to NUMSA, all Golden Arrow employees continue to enjoy their actual rates of pay as it was before 1 August 2020. They will also enjoy future increases and contributions towards their pension or provident funds based on their actual rates of pay.

Furthermore, according to NUMSA, workers will continue to earn their overtime at their actual rate of pay as it was and not "as communicated by management".

