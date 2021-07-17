1h ago

add bookmark

160kg of rhino horn seized at OR Tambo airport

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Picture: iStock/ AOosthuizen
Picture: iStock/ AOosthuizen

On Saturday, customs officers of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) seized 32 pieces of rhino horn, weighing 160kg.

The rhino horns were meant to be shipped to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, and were wrapped in bubble wrap in a shipment declared as "live plants".

Sniffer dogs detected the rhino horn in the shipment, which was found in a cargo transit shed at the OR Tambo International Airport.

SARS says the South African Police Services’ Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) was alerted about the shipment, and a criminal case was opened.

There have been four rhino horn busts at the airport over the past year – all bound for Malaysia. Saturday’s seizure was the largest.

Previous shipments were hidden in a geyser, as well as among coffee beans, pieces of art and print cartridges. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sarsrhino horn
Rand - Dollar
14.46
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.87
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.71
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,812.13
0.0%
Silver
25.67
0.0%
Palladium
2,630.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,105.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.59
+0.2%
Top 40
60,438
-1.6%
All Share
66,530
-1.5%
Resource 10
64,822
-3.4%
Industrial 25
87,250
-0.5%
Financial 15
12,748
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Government's latest wage offer to civil servants is a 1.5% salary hike, and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's a fair offer.
19% - 436 votes
No increase should be granted, given the state of public finances.
68% - 1558 votes
Still too low, given that the inflation rate is currently above 5%.
13% - 291 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?

10 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?

07 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo