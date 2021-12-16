2021 brought unprecedented load shedding, and its likely to continue in the new year

Data compiled by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research shows that South Africa suffered record levels of load shedding this year.

Economic forecasts had pinpointed load shedding as the biggest risk to South Africa's economic recovery in 2021.

As challenges continue to mount for Eskom, severe power cuts are likely to persist next year.

No, you didn't imagine it. 2021 was indeed a nightmarish year as far as load shedding was concerned.

Statistics compiled up until 30 November by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) found unprecedented levels of load shedding in the year to date both in terms of the duration of the outages and the amount of energy shed.

The data shows 1136 hours of outages, up 37% from the 859 hours recorded last year. The amount of energy shed was 2455 GWh, up from 1798 GWh in 2020.

The CSIR cautions that the data assumes that load shedding took place for the full hours for which it was implemented. The Council also relies on Eskom notifications to manually track when load shedding occurs.

But needless to say, it's been pretty bad.

We were warned, however. Just about every economist's outlook for South Africa in 2021 cautioned that load shedding would weigh on the economic growth prospects for the year, as South Africa worked to recover for Covid-19 lockdowns and disruptions.

Promises by Eskom management that longer term maintenance would yield notable improvements this year also did not materialise.

Big problems like Eskom's operational crisis unfortunately don't end with a calendar year. And one doesn't need a crystal ball to predict that 2022 is likely to bring more of the same, if not worse.

"Much more of the same, much longer and more frequently. That's the message, its simple, it is done and dusted," says Mike Rossouw, an independent energy advisor.

"And the reason for that is because the load shedding is being used to compensate for poor plant availability".

Eskom's energy availability factor (EAF) – a measure for its plant performance – is 65% as compared to a target of 70% and way short of a historical 80% target level in years gone by.

Chris Yelland, an independent energy expert and MD of EE Business Intelligence, believes the system will be under even more strain next year when units at the Koeberg nuclear power station is shut down for refurbishment.

The plant consists of two generation units with an installed capacity of 970MW each which provide cheap and reliable energy to service domestic demand of about 30 000MW.

Starting in January, one power generation unit will shut down for five months. In October another unit will be shut down for the same duration.

There is no way around it, Yelland says, as Eskom is already late on the Koeberg steam generator replacement, the licence for which is soon expiring.

"So this means that Koeberg will run at an energy availability factor of, at most, 50% for the year. That is going to start dragging down the overall fleet availability and that increases the probability of load shedding for next year," he said.

"We can expect the coal fleet to perform a little worse next year. And we can expect the nuclear fleet to perform significantly worse because of the shutdown. So next year, I think, is going to be harder than this year."

While long-term, so-called "reliability", maintenance was expected to result in a "step change" in the power system this year, Eskom has since conceded it has gotten off to a slow start.

"There are funding constraints still today and that presents problems for next year for sure," Yelland said.

If indeed Eskom are able to really get stuck into reliability maintenance next year, this will take units offline for long periods of time and will in turn mount pressure on the system .

While Eskom argues that South African needs between 4000MW and 6000MW of new generation capacity, just to give it the space to conduct proper maintenance on its plants.

Rossouw however says domestic power demand is not high enough to justify this. He believes Eskom would be better off close its older, poorly functioning plants and rather redirect these resources to better maintain the rest of the fleet and improve their performance.

Now Eskom faces a fresh challenge as the National Air Quality Officer recently rejected its application for an exemption from complying with Minimum Emissions Standards for certain plants. Unexpectedly, perhaps, the older plants with limited life left have been granted an exemption.

Eskom is now appealing the matter but has warned that if it were forced to comply, it could not afford to do so and would have to take over 1600MW of generation capacity offline.

Few things in life are certain, but it's a safe bet that 2022 will bring with it further challenges for Eskom and those who depend on it for power.

