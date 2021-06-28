1h ago

All gyms, casinos and cinemas must be closed from today

Every second bike in spin classes will be out of action. (Virgin Active)
Every second bike in spin classes will be out of action. (Virgin Active)

The new regulations for Level 4 lockdown, announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night, have been gazetted, and many businesses must close their doors from Monday 28 June until at least 11 July.

These include:

  • gyms and fitness centres
  • night clubs
  • casinos
  • taverns and shebeens (except for food deliveries and takeaways)
  • restaurants (except for food deliveries and takeaways)
  • conferencing exhibition and entertainment facilities
  • theatres
  • cinemas
  • museums, libraries, archives and galleries
  • auctions

Flea markets, fetes and bazaars have also been banned, and no gatherings are allowed at conferencing, exhibitions and entertainment facilities.

Hotels, lodges as well as bed and breakfast may only operate at 50% of capacity, and they may only offer room service and delivery of food.

The new regulations state that schools and higher education institutions must be closed for contact classes from 30 June. Early childhood development centres can remain open, however.

All gatherings are prohibited except for funerals, workplaces and shopping.

To slow down transmission of Covid-19, South Africa will move back to Level 4 of the national lockdown, with regulations including a ban on all gatherings as well as a new curfew of 21:00 and a ban on the sale of alcohol. Travel in and out of Gauteng for leisure purposes is prohibited from today.

The regulations will be reviewed after two weeks.

Ramaphosa warned that more contagious Delta variant has been detected in five provinces, The 7-day average of new daily cases nationally has overtaken the peak of the first wave in July last year, and may soon overtake the peak of the second wave experienced in January this year. Gauteng now accounts for more than 60% of new cases in the country.



