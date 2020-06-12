23m ago

add bookmark

ANALYSIS | Is Covid-19 spurring on reform of state-owned enterprises?

Lameez Omarjee
The Ninety One SA Recovery Fund in association with Ethos Private Equity aims to raise R10bn.
The Ninety One SA Recovery Fund in association with Ethos Private Equity aims to raise R10bn.
  • Cabinet has given the nod for a process to establish a National Petroleum Company
  • This is part of government's efforts to repurpose state-owned enterprises to support economic growth
  • Some economists aren't sure where government will find the money to support this rationalisation, in the face of Covid-19 interventions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the Covid-19 crisis would provide an opportunity to reposition and repurpose state owned enterprises, but some economists are not convinced even as the burden grows on the fiscus because of a struggling economy.

This week, in addition to the appointment of a Presidential SOE Council, Cabinet approved the appointment of a restructuring company to "investigate the most viable model" for the establishment of a single National Petroleum Company. This would see three subsidiaries of the Central Energy Fund, namely PetroSA, the Strategic Fuel Fund and iGas, merged.

Cabinet said the merger is in line with announcements by the president, in the state of the nation address, about efforts being made to repurpose state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to support growth and development.

Talk of a new fuel company was no different to similar calls for a single pharmaceutical company or state bank, none of which inspire much optimism, according to Dr Azar Jammine. "One would love to see how they (government) are going to establish all these businesses without any money. I do not see it as rationalisation, I see it as adding to the burdens of the post Covid-19 economy." 

He said that establishing new companies would do little to enable economic reform. "If we want to improve the economy, we must improve educational output, to enable people to start contributing and doing value in a way they can earn more money," he added. Furthermore, government should focus on developing small businesses, he said.

Reduce duplication, create efficiency

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said that rationalisation of the fuel companies could reduce unnecessary duplication in administration and other areas. "While cost savings, increased efficiency and productivity are always good ideas, the success of the outcome will depend on whether higher levels of productivity and cost savings are actually achieved."

Bishop explained that "correct" restructuring had the potential to create efficiencies, increase productivity and cost effectiveness.

This week, during a webinar on SA's economic outlook, FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi highlighted that government's ability to continue bailing out SOEs was increasingly becoming limited given that it has to deal with the impact of Covid-19. He said this brings in the possibility of either the partial or whole disposal of some SOEs.

Fundamentally "...now it is much more difficult for the state to continue bailing out SOEs. Particularly because consumers are more conscious about developments," he said. The shocks to the labour market brought on by Covid-19 could result in social unrest, if government does not work on expanding the economy to create jobs and instead resorts to supporting these failing entities, Mkhwanazi said.

No more vanity projects

Discussions of a state bank, or a state-owned pharmaceutical company are "vanity projects" which simply are not affordable at this stage, said Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at the Bureau of Economic Research.

The Covid-19 crisis has meant government has less funds available to "prop up" entities, but this might necessitate faster restructuring and adaption of their business models, Pienaar said.

The state's revenues are also likely to take a knock because of Covid-19, with SARS projecting a loss of R285 billion, relative to collections projected in the February budget, Fin24 previously reported.

To plug financial gaps government might be forced to take on more debt, but there might not be appetite from the market to do this, he said. Another option, although suboptimal, is prescribed assets – in which it could force pension funds to buy government bonds that can be used to finance SOEs, Pienaar explained.

Instead government should work on creating a favourable environment to attract investment, for example by improving the ease of doing business, he said.

Pienaar is of the view that there should be more private sector involvement, but not necessarily full privatisation. "I'm not suggesting the state does nothing, but rather do less, and create the space for the private sector to do more," he said.

By allowing more competition in markets, it might yield greater efficiencies – this was seen in the telecommunications space with Telkom having to compete with mobile operators, Pienaar said. "Hopefully it keeps both entities (private and public) on their toes and then we will get efficiencies and hopefully better service to the public," he said. 

Related Links
Solly Moeng | First things first: We must be able to trust those running our SOEs
Ramaphosa: I see a good future for SAA, Eskom beyond Covid-19
SA failed to rebuild buffers post-2008, says Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago
Read more on:
coronavirussa economycovid-19state owned enterprises
ZAR/USD
17.15
(-4.07)
ZAR/GBP
21.63
(-3.03)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-3.32)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(-2.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-4.03)
Gold
1725.50
(-0.34)
Silver
17.61
(-1.80)
Platinum
809.99
(-1.90)
Brent Crude
41.36
(+1.34)
Palladium
1910.97
(-0.07)
All Share
53295.30
(-0.70)
Top 40
48892.12
(-0.64)
Financial 15
10657.69
(-2.18)
Industrial 25
72805.30
(-0.77)
Resource 10
49175.05
(+0.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
16% - 658 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 939 votes
My finances have been devastated
36% - 1479 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
24% - 993 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?

31 May

OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?

03 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee...

20 May

MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee during Covid-19?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo