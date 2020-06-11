Black Lives Matter in the Boardroom: Join us on Friday at 10am with Sithole, Mathabathe

Universally, there has been one fault line that Covid-19 promised to expose in economies across the world: inequality. Among its many features is the stubborn division of racism that have remained with the development of the modern-day economy over hundreds of years.

The 'Black Lives Matter' protests in the US over the past two weeks, triggered by the killing of an unarmed black man - George Floyd - by police in Minneapolis, is a symptom of deep racial divisions that are sometimes glossed over. In South Africa, the divisions run as deep, and lie at the heart of our inequality question.

At 10am on Friday, Fin24 Speaks will host Khaya Sithole and Tshepo Mathabathe, and discuss the depths of our divisions as they relate to the boardroom, our shared work spaces and society at large, 26 years after the experiment of a non-racial South Africa.