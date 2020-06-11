2h ago

add bookmark

Black Lives Matter in the Boardroom: Join us on Friday at 10am with Sithole, Mathabathe

Ron Derby
Fin24 editor Ron Derby Speaks about Black Lives Matter in the Boardroom.
Fin24 editor Ron Derby Speaks about Black Lives Matter in the Boardroom.
Fin24

Universally, there has been one fault line that Covid-19 promised to expose in economies across the world: inequality. Among its many features is the stubborn division of racism that have remained with the development of the modern-day economy over hundreds of years.

The 'Black Lives Matter' protests in the US over the past two weeks, triggered by the killing of an unarmed black man - George Floyd - by police in Minneapolis, is a symptom of deep racial divisions that are sometimes glossed over. In South Africa, the divisions run as deep, and lie at the heart of our inequality question.

At 10am on Friday, Fin24 Speaks will host Khaya Sithole and Tshepo Mathabathe, and discuss the depths of our divisions as they relate to the boardroom, our shared work spaces and society at large, 26 years after the experiment of a non-racial South Africa. 

Related Links
FIN24 SPEAKS | Ofentse Mokwena on the future of SA’s transport sector
FIN24 SPEAKS | Anglo American execs on how Covid-19 will affect SA's mining industry
FIN24 SPEAKS | SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago on monetary policy in a post-Covid-19 world
Read more on:
khaya sitholeron derby
ZAR/USD
17.05
(-3.42)
ZAR/GBP
21.56
(-2.71)
ZAR/EUR
19.41
(-3.38)
ZAR/AUD
11.77
(-2.26)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-3.55)
Gold
1743.13
(+0.57)
Silver
18.02
(+0.40)
Platinum
824.61
(+0.03)
Brent Crude
41.36
(+1.34)
Palladium
1931.99
(+0.92)
All Share
53368.42
(-0.57)
Top 40
48966.08
(-0.49)
Financial 15
10675.14
(-2.02)
Industrial 25
72897.13
(-0.64)
Resource 10
49261.00
(+0.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
16% - 641 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 919 votes
My finances have been devastated
36% - 1449 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
24% - 969 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?

31 May

OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?

03 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee...

20 May

MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee during Covid-19?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo