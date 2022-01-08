Boris Johnson urged to ban Bain from getting govt business after SA's State Capture report

Lord Peter Hain has called on the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ban Bain & Company from doing any business with the British government.

He called Bain's conduct "outrageous" and "despicable".

The State Capture Inquiry has called on law enforcement agencies to investigate Bain.

Former UK government minister Lord Peter Hain has called on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ban Bain & Company from doing any business with the British government following the release of the State Capture Inquiry report this past week.

The report was scathing about the US management consultancy involvement at the SA Revenue Service, and recommended law enforcement agencies investigate its conduct, which could lead to prosecutions against Bain over the awarding of contracts to the group by SARS.

The report highlights the flouting of procurement legislation in order to extend what was originally supposed to be a six-week contract for around R2.6 million, into one that lasted 27 months and cost SARS around R164 million.

Given Bain's "unlawful" role in SARS, the report recommended that all Bain's contracts with state departments and organs of state be re-examined for regulatory and constitutional compliance.

In a letter to Johnson, Hain said the recommendations are "startling, confirming "the deep concern that the South African authorities have had about Bain's despicable activities in that society".

"That a multinational company such as Bain would act as a willing and knowing accomplice to corruption by those intent on undermining the South Africa state and its democracy is outrageous. I therefore find it completely unacceptable that Bain & Co is licensed to operate commercially in the UK and is endorsed by your government by contracting for work with government departments and public sector bodies."

My letter to @BorisJohnson today demanding @BainAlerts are suspended from operating in the UK in receipt of public contracts until they repay the £100 million sterling in fees earned from all its corrupt state capture work @ferialhaffajee @PaulivW @justicemalala @CyrilRamaphosa https://t.co/1HQyZRNWtK pic.twitter.com/pXAZDZfWCy — Peter Hain (@PeterHain) January 5, 2022

In 2017, the UK company Bell Pottinger was expelled from the UK's Public Relations and Communications Association for its propaganda campaign in SA which served the Guptas.

The report found that Bain knew about the appointment of former commissioner Tom Moyane before it was announced, and that Bain's former managing partner Vittorio Massone had frequent meetings with former president Jacob Zuma.

It also found that Bain and Moyane laid out detailed plans for the restructuring of SARS even before Moyane's official appointment. The inquiry found that the restructuring Bain coordinated for SARS left it hobbled in its ability to collected revenue and enforce tax law.

On Thursday, Bain & Company released a statement saying that it supported the State Capture Inquiry, but found the conclusion it reached where it came to its consulting work disappointing.

"While we remain supportive of the commission and its work, we are disappointed that Part I of the commission's report mischaracterizes Bain's role at SARS. While we made mistakes in our work with SARS, we remain confident that we did not in any way willfully or knowingly support state capture at SARS or elsewhere," the statement said.

