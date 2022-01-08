39m ago

add bookmark

Boris Johnson urged to ban Bain from getting govt business after SA's State Capture report

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
State Capture commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
State Capture commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24
  • Lord Peter Hain has called on the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ban Bain & Company from doing any business with the British government.
  • He called Bain's conduct "outrageous" and "despicable". 
  • The State Capture Inquiry has called on law enforcement agencies to investigate Bain.

Former UK government minister Lord Peter Hain has called on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ban Bain & Company from doing any business with the British government following the release of the State Capture Inquiry report this past week.

The report was scathing about the US management consultancy involvement at the SA Revenue Service, and recommended law enforcement agencies investigate its conduct, which could lead to prosecutions against Bain over the awarding of contracts to the group by SARS.

The report highlights the flouting of procurement legislation in order to extend what was originally supposed to be a six-week contract for around R2.6 million, into one that lasted 27 months and cost SARS around R164 million. 

Given Bain's "unlawful" role in SARS, the report recommended that all Bain's contracts with state departments and organs of state be re-examined for regulatory and constitutional compliance.

In a letter to Johnson, Hain said the recommendations are "startling, confirming "the deep concern that the South African authorities have had about Bain's despicable activities in that society".

"That a multinational company such as Bain would act as a willing and knowing accomplice to corruption by those intent on undermining the South Africa state and its democracy is outrageous. I therefore find it completely unacceptable that Bain & Co is licensed to operate commercially in the UK and is endorsed by your government by contracting for work with government departments and public sector bodies."

In 2017, the UK company Bell Pottinger was expelled from the UK's Public Relations and Communications Association for its propaganda campaign in SA which served the Guptas. 

The report found that Bain knew about the appointment of former commissioner Tom Moyane before it was announced, and that Bain's former managing partner Vittorio Massone had frequent meetings with former president Jacob Zuma.

It also found that Bain and Moyane laid out detailed plans for the restructuring of SARS even before Moyane's official appointment. The inquiry found that the restructuring Bain coordinated for SARS left it hobbled in its ability to collected revenue and enforce tax law.

On Thursday, Bain & Company released a statement saying that it supported the State Capture Inquiry, but found the conclusion it reached where it came to its consulting work disappointing.

"While we remain supportive of the commission and its work, we are disappointed that Part I of the commission's report mischaracterizes Bain's role at SARS. While we made mistakes in our work with SARS, we remain confident that we did not in any way willfully or knowingly support state capture at SARS or elsewhere," the statement said.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sarsbain & companytom moyaneboris john­sonlord peter hainsouth africaunited kingdomstate capture inquirystate capturezondo comission
Rand - Dollar
15.59
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.19
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.72
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,797.06
0.0%
Silver
22.37
0.0%
Palladium
1,936.50
0.0%
Platinum
961.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
81.75
-0.3%
Top 40
67,251
-0.3%
All Share
73,940
-0.3%
Resource 10
72,063
+0.8%
Industrial 25
93,743
-1.1%
Financial 15
15,311
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?

19 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under...

15 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?

11 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo