Brace for stage 2 load shedding all weekend, warns Eskom

Load shedding.
Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding throughout the weekend, in order to replenish emergency reserves and to better prepare for the coming week.

The power utility on Friday afternoon issued an update on the power system. Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented on both Saturday and Sunday, between 08:00 and 22:00, the statement read.

Earlier in the week it had implemented Stage 4 load shedding, due to breakdowns at generating units, coupled with increasing demand brought on by the colder weather.

By Friday the power utility downscaled load shedding to Stage 3, due to improved weather and reduced demand.

It had warned that load shedding would be implemented over the weekend, as emergency reserves were depleted over the past week.

"The system remains unreliable and vulnerable and Eskom will continue to communicate the stage of load shedding should there be any further developments," the statement read.

Unplanned breakdowns amount to 11 090 MW of capacity, this is in addition to the 5 371 MW out on planned maintenance.

Eskom appealed to the public to use electricity sparingly.

On Friday morning, news broke that the beleaguered power utility had suspended Tutuka and Kendal power station after breakdowns contributed to Stage 4 load shedding earlier in the week. 

