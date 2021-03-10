19m ago

add bookmark

Brian Molefe: I know nothing about money laundering between Transnet and Gupta company

Sibongile Khumalo
Former Transnet chief executive Brian Molefe has given evidence before the commission of inquiry into State Capture
Former Transnet chief executive Brian Molefe has given evidence before the commission of inquiry into State Capture
  • In 2014, Transnet entered into four contracts with McKinsey and Gupta-linked Regiments in a space of four days. 
  • The contracts were all awarded through a closed tender process, without competitive bidding.
  • Former CEO Brian Molefe says he approved the contracts following recommendations presented to him, and knows nothing about money laundering.

Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe says he was not aware that the payments that Regiments Capital derived from Transnet contracts flowed into companies used by the Guptas to launder money.

Molefe made the statement before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Tuesday as he gave evidence into some of the questionable contracts that the company entered into during his time at the helm of the state-owned logistics firm.

In 2014, Transnet entered into four contracts with McKinsey and Gupta-linked Regiments in a space of four days. The contract were signed between 31 March 2014 and 3 April 2014, following a confidential, confined process.

Molefe spent most of the day explaining the circumstances around the awarding of the contracts, often dodging direct answers in favour of long-winded narratives, leading to moments of frustration for evidence leader, Advocate Anton Myburgh.

"Half of the remuneration that was earned by Regiments in respect of those contracts working alongside McKinsey and sometimes by themselves went to Mr [Salim] Essa [a Gupta associate], and there was money laundering in favour of the Guptas, " Myburgh stated basing his statement on previous evidence which detailed the flow of funds from Regiments to shelf companies set up by the Guptas.

Molefe, who was Transnet CEO from 2011 to 2015, said the contracts absolved him of any wrongdoing in the awarding of said contracts, and maintained that the tenders were awarded in line with of Transnet policy and that they were extended based on clear recommendations set out on the memorandum presented to him.

No evidence

"What was not shown was that I knew that part of the payment would go to Mr Essa, or that there would be money laundering involved or that I knew that the contracts would be used for money laundering by Mr Essa.

"I actually don't even know Mr Essa. I also deny any suggestion that I knew or intended that these contracts would be used for money laundering or any other purposes other than what is contained in the memorandum that I signed," said Molefe.

Global consultancy firm McKinsey & Company has been deeply implicated in a number of unscrupulous conduct in its business with state-owned entities, including claims of overcharging.

Its partnership with Regiments and Trillian has taken a significant part of the commission's attention,  with the company agreeing to pay back some of the fees it is said to have earned irregularly from state companies.

In December, McKinsey agreed to repay R650 million in fees it earned for the work it performed on Transnet and SAA contracts alongside Regiments. The freight rail operator, however, insists that it owed more than R1.2 billion.

Molefe is expected to continue his evidence on Wednesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
State capture: The case against Nedbank
McKinsey capitulates (again), agrees to pay back Transnet and SAA
UPDATE | McKinsey owes us much more than R650 million, says Transnet
Read more on:
transnetraymond zondobrian molefestate capture inquiry
ZAR/USD
15.30
(+1.44)
ZAR/GBP
21.25
(+0.92)
ZAR/EUR
18.20
(+1.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(+0.64)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.04)
Gold
1714.63
(+1.79)
Silver
25.90
(+2.95)
Platinum
1167.50
(+2.81)
Brent Crude
68.09
(-1.61)
Palladium
2290.00
(-0.60)
All Share
68655.96
(+0.34)
Top 40
63098.33
(+0.30)
Financial 15
12863.11
(+0.91)
Industrial 25
88303.23
(+1.32)
Resource 10
70942.69
(-1.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1087 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2732 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1476 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo