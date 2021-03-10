Brian Molefe: I know nothing about money laundering between Transnet and Gupta company

In 2014, Transnet entered into four contracts with McKinsey and Gupta-linked Regiments in a space of four days.

The contracts were all awarded through a closed tender process, without competitive bidding.

Former CEO Brian Molefe says he approved the contracts following recommendations presented to him, and knows nothing about money laundering.

Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe says he was not aware that the payments that Regiments Capital derived from Transnet contracts flowed into companies used by the Guptas to launder money.

Molefe made the statement before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Tuesday as he gave evidence into some of the questionable contracts that the company entered into during his time at the helm of the state-owned logistics firm.

In 2014, Transnet entered into four contracts with McKinsey and Gupta-linked Regiments in a space of four days. The contract were signed between 31 March 2014 and 3 April 2014, following a confidential, confined process.

Molefe spent most of the day explaining the circumstances around the awarding of the contracts, often dodging direct answers in favour of long-winded narratives, leading to moments of frustration for evidence leader, Advocate Anton Myburgh.

"Half of the remuneration that was earned by Regiments in respect of those contracts working alongside McKinsey and sometimes by themselves went to Mr [Salim] Essa [a Gupta associate], and there was money laundering in favour of the Guptas, " Myburgh stated basing his statement on previous evidence which detailed the flow of funds from Regiments to shelf companies set up by the Guptas.

Molefe, who was Transnet CEO from 2011 to 2015, said the contracts absolved him of any wrongdoing in the awarding of said contracts, and maintained that the tenders were awarded in line with of Transnet policy and that they were extended based on clear recommendations set out on the memorandum presented to him.

Brian Molefe said he will only feel betrayed if there is eventually proof beyond reasonable doubt that there was wrongdoing by the Guptas. | @Fin24 https://t.co/rUOr5deaHr — News24 (@News24) March 9, 2021

No evidence



"What was not shown was that I knew that part of the payment would go to Mr Essa, or that there would be money laundering involved or that I knew that the contracts would be used for money laundering by Mr Essa.

"I actually don't even know Mr Essa. I also deny any suggestion that I knew or intended that these contracts would be used for money laundering or any other purposes other than what is contained in the memorandum that I signed," said Molefe.

Global consultancy firm McKinsey & Company has been deeply implicated in a number of unscrupulous conduct in its business with state-owned entities, including claims of overcharging.

Its partnership with Regiments and Trillian has taken a significant part of the commission's attention, with the company agreeing to pay back some of the fees it is said to have earned irregularly from state companies.

In December, McKinsey agreed to repay R650 million in fees it earned for the work it performed on Transnet and SAA contracts alongside Regiments. The freight rail operator, however, insists that it owed more than R1.2 billion.



Molefe is expected to continue his evidence on Wednesday.