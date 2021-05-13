2h ago

add bookmark

Cabinet hails SA-born billionaire's bid to boost local vaccine production

Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong. Photo: Getty Images
Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong. Photo: Getty Images
  • Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, a South African-American biotechnology entrepreneur, announced his commitment to the local production of vaccines in South Africa.
  • The National State of Disaster on Covid-19 was also extended until 15 June 2021 by Cabinet on Wednesday.
  • Cabinet said poor access to Covid-19 vaccination has affected most developing countries, particularly in Africa.


Cabinet has welcomed biotech billionaire Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's R3 billion commitment to transfer technology for the production of vaccines and biological therapies to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and South Africa's vaccination drive gaps.

Soon-Shiong, a South African-American biotechnology entrepreneur, announced his commitment to the local production of vaccines in South Africa before a meeting of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday.

Africa lags behind the developed world in terms of vaccination from the Covid-19 coronavirus, with as few as 2% of all vaccines administered globally having been administered on the African continent by early April, according to the WHO.

Cabinet, which also met on Wednesday when Soon-Shiong made the announcement, applauded the support of Soon-Shiong "and other philanthropists to equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics".

The statement from Cabinet said poor access to Covid-19 vaccination has prevented the majority of developing countries, particularly in Africa, from making significant progress in the fight against Covid-19.

"Cabinet's view is that preventing nations from developing their own vaccines in the face of high mortality rate as a result of the coronavirus is morally indefensible," the Cabinet statement said.

Cabinet also welcomed the support of the US for the World Trade Organization (WTO) to waive Trade-related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) on Covid-19 vaccines after South Africa and India pushed for a waiver of arrangement to allow developing countries to freely produce vaccines.

"The waiver of TRIPS will enable access to technologies that will give impetus to the wider manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines. The move has seen more than 100 countries, including China, supporting the effort to apply waivers to parts of the WTO's TRIPS," the statement said.

Cabinet also announced that the National State of Disaster on Covid-19 would be extended until 15 June 2021 in terms of Section 27(5)(c) of the Disaster Management Act.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
whowtopatrick soon-shiongsouth africavaccinelockdowncovid 19alcoholcabinetcoronavirus
Rand - Dollar
14.13
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.86
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,826.93
+0.6%
Silver
27.13
+0.5%
Palladium
2,863.39
+0.1%
Platinum
1,211.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
69.32
+1.1%
Top 40
60,211
-2.1%
All Share
66,169
-1.9%
Resource 10
69,474
-3.1%
Industrial 25
82,513
-1.5%
Financial 15
12,499
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1436 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3595 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1910 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo