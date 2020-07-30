Can we stand the rain? Experts expect future jobs data to worsen

The quarterly labour force survey showed the number of employed people decreased by 38 000 to 16.4 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Unemployment remains one of South Africa's greatest socioeconomic challenges.

Negative employment data already confirmed for the year 2020 is just the first raindrop in what promises to be a storm.

Black consciousness leader Steve Biko famously mused in I Write What I Like: "[I]n South Africa, it is very expensive to be poor."

Biko's words have particular resonance as the Covid-19 pandemic rips through the South African economy. And they are likely to continue to resonate, as economists agree thousands of job losses confirmed for the year 2020 are just the first raindrop in a storm.

Employment statistics for the first quarter of 2020 on Tuesday showed a net loss of several thousand jobs - not counting the impact of the lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Statistics South Africa's employment statistics for the first quarter of 2020 found total employment in the country's non-agricultural formal sector fell by 3 000 between December 2019 and March 2020.

According to the Quarterly Employment Statistics bulletin, the decrease in employment was primarily due to falls in trade (-17 000), construction (-14 000) and manufacturing (-2 000).

However, there were increases in community services (17 000); business services (8 000), mining (3 000) and transport (2 000), leading to a net decrease of 3 000.

Analysts - who were left largely unsurprised by the stats - said this was just a taste of the unemployment crisis that lied ahead as the crushing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic began to be felt in earnest.

According to the quarterly labour force survey released in June, the number of employed people decreased by 38 000 to 16.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, while the number of unemployed people increased by 344 000 to 7.1 million.

The unemployment rate swelled to its worst level in a decade, to 30.1%.

The quarterly employment statistic and quarterly labour force survey are the two official sources of employment statistics for Stats SA.

The data informing the quarterly employment statistic are establishment-based, while the data informing the quarterly labour force survey are household-based.

The quarterly employment statistics cannot provide descriptions of those employed or unemployed, collecting organisational information from about 20 000 units.

The quarterly labour force survey takes data from about 30 000 households, including the labour market activities of individuals.

Unemployment is one of South Africa's greatest socioeconomic challenges and has been a weakness of the economy for years.

According to Trading Economics, the third quarter of 2002 showed the lowest unemployment rate in South Africa since 1994, at 21.5%. The Stats SA quarterly labour force survey only dates back to 2008, but it shows consistently high unemployment rates.





Investec economist Lara Hodes said before the current global financial crisis, bought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africa had one of the highest unemployment rates in the world, with weak economic growth, underpinned by structural inefficiencies and policy uncertainty driving the country's mounting unemployment crisis.

"However, the pandemic has served to exacerbate the dire domestic unemployment predicament significantly as business closures and cutbacks accelerate."

Hodes added relief measures from the government have helped relieve some of the burden on households, but that focusing on the medium-term consequences of elevated unemployment was crucial.

The hastened implementation of reformative interventions was essential to generate a faster growing, more labour-intensive economy, she said.

'The storm has not started'

Economist Mike Schussler said the first quarter employment statistics were always likely to reflect the first signs of lacklustre employment data before Covid-19, ahead of a stormier second quarter.

"The evidence is already there that the storm has not started. The problem is the storm is that it is not the rain that is damaging us, but the wind. The wind is still coming in the second and third quarters," he added.

Old Mutual Multi-Managers investment strategist Izak Odendaal said the 43.15% average in the employment rate over the past 20 years had struggled to meet the growing demand for jobs from South Africans.

He explained:

"Just as a starting point, we have actually created jobs. We just haven't created enough."

Odendaal added: "We have had robust population growth. There are people joining the labour force. This survey will show fairly steady job creation over the last five years from 8.5 million to 10 million people."

Similar challenges to Brazil

He said a significant barrier for unemployed South Africans from poor communities was the cost of looking for a job, due to apartheid's spatial planning architecture which endured to this day.

Even when young people were able to find jobs, these were jobs of a poor quality and occupants have little financial resources with which to go to work and earn compensation, Odendaal added.

He said strict labour laws designed to protect workers at the expense of the unemployed also made the unemployment challenge harder, adding while the state had well-intentioned interventions, "government cannot give jobs to everyone" and the private sector had to take the lead in such a role.

Odendaal said South Africa was similar to its middle economy peers globally but had worse-than-average job statistics for a number of reasons, including that it was expensive to look for work in this country.

"This is one of the things that makes South Africa stand out among its peers. Everything else is similar. Brazil has many of the challenges that we do in terms of education, skills and corruption.

"There is certainly something else going on. There is a lot of talk about red tape and over-regulation. We also don't create as many businesses as our peers do," he added.

Cosatu's parliamentary liaison office's Matthew Parks said underwhelming figures from the quarterly labour force survey last month was not much of a surprise and the federation expected the next quarter to be "devastating".

"The situation is much worse now because the political leadership looted, mismanaged state-owned entities and failed to make structural changes. If they invested in Eskom generation steadily from the 90s, loadshedding would not have been a problem."

Parks added investment in infrastructure and the economy was a sound solution to stimulating business and the economy into creating jobs.

He said critics of state-funded economic stimulation ignored the fact reduction of expenditure in itself would not grow the jobs.