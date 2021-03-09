44m ago

add bookmark

Committee wants briefing from Mboweni on zero-based budgeting and its implications

Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Finance minister Tito Mboweni at the press conference before he delivered his 2019 budget speech (Gallo Images, Brenton Geach)
Finance minister Tito Mboweni at the press conference before he delivered his 2019 budget speech (Gallo Images, Brenton Geach)
  • A joint meeting in Parliament met to consider and adopt the committee report on the 2021 fiscal framework and revenue proposals.
  • The topic of whether explicit reference should be made to zero-based budgeting arose, to which MPs speculated its status as policy.
  • The meeting became a standoff on whether zero-based budgeting should explicitly be mentioned as government policy in the report.


A joint meeting of Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance and Select Committee on Finance determined that it would like to get a briefing from Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on zero-based budgeting, its implications and its status in terms of government strategy and fiscal policy.

The joint meeting was considering and adopting a committee report on the 2021 fiscal framework and revenue proposals, related to the Budget Speech tabled by Mboweni in Parliament in late February.

The meeting became a standoff on whether zero-based budgeting should explicitly be mentioned as government policy in the report. The meeting, while procedural, made it clear that any apprehension among its members about zero-based budgeting being policy came from the African National Congress.

Zero-based budget is a method of budgeting that involves starting each year or period from the assumption that funding is being sought for each expense that the budget is expected to cover from scratch, with justification required for every individual expense.

The rational of zero-based budgeting is for government at a central level to get a clear sense of the spending various departments and entities are doing. The zero-based budgeting model is currently being piloted in the Department of Public Enterprises and monitored for results.

DA MP Dion George said if government continues to give billions of rands to troubled state-owned entities and fails to reign in the public service wage bill, National Treasury's hands will be tied regardless of the department or Mboweni's best intentions.

"We are saying that government should take steps to curb its expenditure because we know we have significant problems with the debt. We talk a lot about what Treasury should do but Treasury can't do anything if irresponsible decisions are being taken," said George.

DA MP Dennis Ryder said there was little to underpin zero-based budgeting in the report document and the committee's report needed to acknowledge that the Mboweni mentioned zero-based budgeting as a government strategy and fiscal policy.

"There is a point in the minister's speech that zero based budgeting remains a strategy that government wants to take forward. I think we should reflect that. The finance minister said there is zero based budgeting and it is being piloted," said Ryder.

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu registered his rejection of zero-based budgeting saying that this the extreme level of implementing austerity measures.

"There is enough evidence even from the Budget Justice Coalition that austerity is not a mechanism to grow the economy or to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio. It is an extreme form of austerity and this budget is fundamentally based on that nonsensical logic of budgeting," said Shivambu.

ANC MP Edward Njandu suggested that National Treasury be given the room to implement zero-based budgeting before either of the committees speculate over its status as government policy.

ANC MP Gijimani Skosana said because the view of the committee on zero-based budgeting was under discussion, the report should not mention zero-based budgeting until its status as government policy has been clarified.

IFP MP Mfakazeleni Buthelezi pushed back, saying that Mboweni was clear about zero-based budgeting being a policy that National Treasury and government at large planned to follow through on, complete with a framework and, as such, should be considered policy.

DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis said National Treasury was already undergoing 16 spending reviews of spending items, so it is on its way to being policy, if not policy already, and therefore ought to be discussed.

ANC MP Yunus Carrim said the committees were always meant to receive quarterly reports and an explanation from National Treasury on what exactly zero-based budgeting is.

"There isn't agreement on zero-based budgeting. I don't think it matters whether it is an official policy or not, because we have read this before. Perhaps we can get a briefing from National Treasury on zero based budgeting and have the committee have its own position on it," said Carrim.

Carrim said while it was not clear how Treasury looks to apply it or if it is directly applicable, but the joint committee could not pretend that it was not on the agenda. Committee chair Joe Maswanganyi the committee should go ahead and pursue full briefing by the minister.

Freedom Front Plus MP Wouter Wessels said National Treasury already said it would brief the committee on zero-based budgeting and that the committee took a resolution in July that such a briefing would take place. Maswanganyi said the committee would ask Mboweni for a briefing.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Jabulani Sikhakhane | The budget will sail through without a peep from the nap chamber
We must welcome fiscal debates as a sign of SA moving in the right direction
Burning Fiscus | Is the public wage bill the war elephant that tramples Mboweni's hopes?
Read more on:
national treasurytito mboweniparliamentsouth africabudgetdebtzero-based budgeting
ZAR/USD
15.30
(+1.44)
ZAR/GBP
21.25
(+0.93)
ZAR/EUR
18.20
(+1.05)
ZAR/AUD
11.80
(+0.72)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.01)
Gold
1716.46
(+1.90)
Silver
25.99
(+3.29)
Platinum
1169.50
(+2.98)
Brent Crude
68.09
(-1.61)
Palladium
2291.52
(-0.42)
All Share
68655.96
(+0.34)
Top 40
63098.33
(+0.30)
Financial 15
12863.11
(+0.91)
Industrial 25
88303.23
(+1.32)
Resource 10
70942.69
(-1.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1087 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2729 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1475 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo