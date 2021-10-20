51m ago

add bookmark

Consumer price inflation ticks up to 5%

accreditation
Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stats SA on Wednesday released September inflation figures.
Stats SA on Wednesday released September inflation figures.
Getty Images

September inflation rose marginally to 5% from 4.9% recorded in August, data from Stats SA shows.

The slight uptick was in line with the expectations of economists and still easily within the target range of between 3% and 6% set by the SA Reserve Bank.

The consumer price index increased by 0.2% month-on-month in September 2021.

The month of September surveys rental prices (not all items are surveyed every month) and economists had expected these to remain fairly subdued.

"Indeed, this component of the CPI basket, making up a significant 16.8% has had a dampening effect on inflation readings, counteracting large fuel price increases and elevated food inflation," Investec economist Lara Hodes said in a note ahead of the data release. "Many individuals have opted to purchase homes, taking advantage of historically low interest rates and the work-from-home trend which has in turn weighed on rental demand," 

Stats SA data showed that housing and utilities increased by 4% year-on-year, a lower rate than things like transport (10%) or food and beverages (6.6%).

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cape townsa economyrentalinflationpetrol
Rand - Dollar
14.55
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.05
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.92
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,778.45
+0.5%
Silver
23.95
+1.2%
Palladium
2,125.21
+0.9%
Platinum
1,047.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
85.08
+0.9%
Top 40
60,160
-0.4%
All Share
66,727
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,801
-1.3%
Industrial 25
85,132
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,131
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research . Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
23% - 148 votes
No, I have deleted it
48% - 312 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 195 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Will my retirement payout be taxed, even if I was taxed while working?

16 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Will my retirement payout be taxed, even if I was taxed while working?
MONEY CLINIC | What are some questions I should ask my financial adviser?

13 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | What are some questions I should ask my financial adviser?
MONEY CLINIC | If I moved to Europe, what are my best options regarding my SA...

09 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | If I moved to Europe, what are my best options regarding my SA pension fund?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo