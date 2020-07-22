18m ago

add bookmark

Days after suspending load shedding, Eskom again warns power grid is under 'severe pressure'

.
.

Less than a week after suspending its first bout of load shedding since the national lockdown, Eskom has pleaded with customers to switch off geysers, pool pumps, unnecessary lights and any unused appliances.

The power utility - which has in recent weeks been implementing rolling blackouts - on Wednesday evening warned that its power system is under "severe pressure".

The winter months have seen the state-owned power utility battle with increased consumption which has in some cases led to the overloading of its system. Earlier in the year, CEO Andre de Ruyter had expressed the hope that the utility might be able to restrict load shedding to just three days during the winter. 

Eskom has said the overloading of networks leads to damage to the electricity infrastructure through explosions in overloaded transformers and mini-substations. As a result, some high-density areas, which are said to be prone to illegal connections, have been placed on rotational "load reduction" in recent weeks.

Earlier on Wednesday, the power utility warned it would be implementing load rotation - or localised rolling blackouts - in the Nkangala District, Mpumalanga, from 17h00 to 21h00. 

Compiled by Sibongile Khumalo

Related Links
Load shedding: SA needs a just energy transition, but keeps kicking the can down the road
Load shedding: SA needs a just energy transition, but keeps kicking the can down the road
Eskom names contractors in R4 billion Kusile overpayment
Read more on:
eskompower system
ZAR/USD
16.46
(-0.49)
ZAR/GBP
20.96
(-0.37)
ZAR/EUR
19.05
(-0.69)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(-0.43)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.02)
Gold
1863.30
(+1.14)
Silver
22.67
(+1.22)
Platinum
915.00
(+2.91)
Brent Crude
44.11
(+2.51)
Palladium
2161.00
(-0.16)
All Share
55834.24
(-1.04)
Top 40
51412.02
(-1.16)
Financial 15
10632.84
(-0.52)
Industrial 25
75057.72
(-1.67)
Resource 10
54154.83
(-0.50)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 2406 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 3017 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 4605 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 3298 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

12h ago

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during...

13h ago

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?

08 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?

18 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo