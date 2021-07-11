1h ago

add bookmark

Durban seeks private power to limit impact of load shedding

accreditation
Antony Sguazzin
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Ethekwini municipality has become the first in the country to seek proposals for private power generation.
  • The municipality has issued a request for information for the supply of 400 megawatts of power.
  • The aim is to mitigate the impact of load shedding on the local economy, create sustainable jobs and lower the price of electricity.

Ethekwini, the South African municipality that includes the port city of Durban, has become the first in the country to seek proposals for private power generation.

The municipality on Friday released a request for information for the supply of 400 megawatts of power in a bid to ease reliance on national utility Eskom, which has subjected the country to intermittent power outages for more than a decade. It will also allow the city of 3.8 million people, which houses Africa's largest port, to get more of its energy from renewable sources as Eskom relies almost entirely on coal.

Ethekwini is seeking a "diverse mix of sustainable, dispatchable and reliable power generation technologies," the municipality said on its website, indicating that while it isn't stipulating which technology should be proposed it does want the power to be available on demand.

"The aim is to immediately mitigate the impact of load shedding to the local economy, create sustainable jobs across the entire energy value chain and lower the prices of electricity for our residential, commercial and industrial customers," the municipality said.

The request follows the decision by the South African government last year to allow cities to buy power from providers other than Eskom.

Johannesburg and Cape Town have similar plans. The City of Johannesburg will issue a request for information for the construction of a 150-megawatt solar plant, 50 megawatts of rooftop solar panels and the refurbishment of an idle gas-fired plant that could generate 20 megawatts in September, the municipality said in a presentation early last month. It will also seek information for the installation of 100 megawatts of battery storage.

Speaking during a webinar hosted by Absa Group this week, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe noted that although the regulations had changed to allow municipalities to procure or generate their own energy, but the department had not yet seen municipalities exercise the option. "We have been threatened Stellenbosch will be the first, but we have not seen it," he said.

*Additional reporting by Fin24

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomgwede mantasheethekwinidurbanmunicipalitiesenergyload sheddingcoalrenewable energy
Rand - Dollar
14.20
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.77
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.84
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.61
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,808.29
0.0%
Silver
26.11
0.0%
Palladium
2,812.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,107.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.55
+1.9%
Top 40
60,222
+1.9%
All Share
66,386
+1.8%
Resource 10
65,355
+3.6%
Industrial 25
84,880
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,303
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Government's latest wage offer to civil servants is a 1.5% salary hike, and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's a fair offer.
21% - 166 votes
No increase should be granted, given the state of public finances.
66% - 516 votes
Still too low, given that the inflation rate is currently above 5%.
13% - 102 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?

10 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?

07 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house - how can I improve my credit score?

03 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house - how can I improve my credit score?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo