31m ago

add bookmark

Expect 'extremely high' fuel price hikes at month end, AA warns

Compiled by Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The cost is not only direct, but throughout the value chain, and is battering consumers from all sides, says the AA.
The cost is not only direct, but throughout the value chain, and is battering consumers from all sides, says the AA.
  • The AA warns that petrol is set for to increase by approximately 90 cents a litre, diesel by some 66 cents, and illuminating paraffin by around 62 cents - even before increases to levies are taken into account.
  • The association was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.
  • Either the rand or international oil prices would require a sharp reversal if the picture is not to deteriorate further by month-end.

Expect "extremely high" fuel price increases at the end of March, going into April, the Automobile Association (AA) warned on Monday.

The AA was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

The AA explained in a statement that steepening climbs in international petroleum prices are being worsened by a dipping rand/US dollar exchange rate. Furthermore, fuel levy increases will contribute to these expected high increases in fuel prices.

"As things stand today, petrol is set for a 90 cents-a-litre rise, diesel for an increase of 66 cents, and illuminating paraffin an increase of 62 cents," the AA said.

These expected increases do not include the 26-cents a litre increases to the General Fuel and Road Accident Fund levies (excluding the one cent increase to Carbon Tax) announced by Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni in his Budget 2020. These come into effect in April. 

"Within the current scenario, with the addition of the levies, petrol is expected to increase by a whopping R1.16 a litre and diesel by 92-cents a litre," said the AA.

With the expected increases factored in, a litre of 95 ULP Inland (currently at R16.32/l) will now cost R17.48/l of which R6.10 will be taxed through the GFL and RAF. This means that at least 35% of the cost of a litre of this petrol will be taxed. 

The price of diesel (currently pegged at R14.12/l) will increase to R15.04 of which R5.96 (including increased levies) will be taxed – at least 40% of the total cost.

"Either the rand or international oil prices would require a sharp reversal if the picture is not to deteriorate further by month-end," the AA said, adding that government can "no longer ignore the knock-on effects of severe fuel price rises." 

"The cost is not only direct, but throughout the value chain, and is battering consumers from all sides. It requires urgent review to help ease pressure on consumers who are battling to stay financially afloat."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Major spike in fuel prices in February
OPEC, allies eye output decision at key meeting
Higher oil prices to drive hikes in fuel from Wednesday
Read more on:
automobile associationfuel pricesfuel levy
ZAR/USD
14.95
(-0.15)
ZAR/GBP
20.77
(+0.12)
ZAR/EUR
17.82
(+0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.56
(+0.28)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.07)
Gold
1730.35
(+0.34)
Silver
26.17
(+0.81)
Platinum
1204.00
(+0.37)
Brent Crude
69.46
(0.00)
Palladium
2379.46
(+1.60)
All Share
67566.42
(-0.94)
Top 40
61921.05
(-1.07)
Financial 15
12814.61
(-1.37)
Industrial 25
86981.32
(-0.57)
Resource 10
68995.05
(-1.43)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1113 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2803 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1509 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo