FIN24 SPEAKS | Khaya Sithole & Tshepo Mathabathe: Black Lives Matter in the Boardroom

- Ramaphosa announces council to reform SA's state-owned enterprises
- Rand loses over 3% as fears over coronavirus reignite
- ANALYSIS | Here's how the state justified the tobacco ban in court. Will it be enough?
- A massive labour migration is starting in SA's mining industry post-lockdown
- SA's mining production plunged by half in April
- Isaah Mhlanga | The state should spend its money saving the sectors we need the most
- Tobacco group to argue Dlamini-Zuma overstepped powers in banning sales of cigarettes
- US wants strict conditions on coronavirus aid for 'countries like Zimbabwe'
- ANALYSIS | SA seeking IMF aid crosses a red line for the ANC
- SA failed to rebuild buffers post-2008, says Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago
ZAR/USD
17.05
(+0.83)
ZAR/GBP
21.53
(+0.41)
ZAR/EUR
19.31
(+0.53)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.33)
Gold
1735.64
(+0.52)
Silver
17.67
(+0.34)
Platinum
825.00
(+3.25)
Brent Crude
38.32
(-7.62)
Palladium
1943.50
(+2.15)
All Share
53425.29
(+0.24)
Top 40
49062.70
(+0.35)
Financial 15
10675.95
(+0.17)
Industrial 25
72889.96
(+0.12)
Resource 10
49494.82
(+0.65)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
