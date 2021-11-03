7m ago

add bookmark

Fuel price shocker delayed till after election to protect the ANC, AA claims

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
  • In an unusual move, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced shock fuel price hikes late at night on Monday. 
  • The Automobile Association (AA) is accusing the DMRE of delaying the announcement until after the municipal election, "to protect the incumbent government". 
  • It also demands a review of fuel levies, after a new hike in the so-called slate levy.

The Automobile Association (AA) is accusing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) of delaying the announcement of a sharp fuel price increase until after the local elections.

In an unusual move, the DMRE announced the fuel hikes around 21:00 on Monday night, as polls were closing. Fuel price changes are typically announced on the last Friday of a month, during business hours.

In a press release dated 28 October 2021 (but only released on 1 November), the DMRE announced a steep 7% hike in the petrol price, which climbed by R1.21 a litre on Wednesday.

The inland price at the pumps has now reached R19.54 for a litre of unleaded 95 petrol. The diesel price climbed by R1.48 a litre, and illuminating paraffin jumped by R1.45 a litre. Petrol is now 40% more expensive than 11 months ago, as the oil price rallied to its highest level in three years, while the rand has been weakening.

The AA says it is deeply concerned by the delayed release of the price hike announcement.

"When a media statement is datelined four days prior to an election but delayed until 15 minutes before the polls close, it is difficult to conclude otherwise than that this bad news was deliberately suppressed to protect the incumbent government," the AA said in a statement. "We will be writing to Parliament to demand an explanation for the delay."

The AA also says it will continue to push for answers on how the levies incorporated into the fuel price are being allocated and managed.

This was after a 2.2c hike (from 13.16 c/l to 15.36 c/l) in the so-called Slate levy this week. The levy is paid to fuel companies to compensate them for imbalances that build up over time due to the way that the basic fuel price is calculated. As at end-September, these companies were owed almost R1.7 billion

"At the current level is clearly insufficient to reduce the deficit and protect South African fuel users from the interest burden on this amount," the AA said.

"The fuel price has a direct bearing on an already weak economy as it continues to drive up inflation on essential consumer goods and affects every South African. As we have said many times in the past, all the elements that comprise the fuel must be fully interrogated to determine if they are necessary. Given that the fuel prices are now at record highs, such a review is overdue,” says the AA.

"With oil demand buoyant and supply lagging, the ongoing issues with natural gas cost and supply, and refining costs a worry, we see little cause for optimism. Added to this is the volatile rand/US dollar exchange rate and users of liquid fuels in South Africa are probably in for a rough ride in the next three to six months,"  it added.

The AA expects that the petrol price will close in on R20 a litre in the run-up to Christmas.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
aaancdieseloilelections 2021fuelpetrol
Rand - Dollar
15.40
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.97
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.83
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.4%
Gold
1,782.37
-0.3%
Silver
23.56
+0.2%
Palladium
2,027.39
+0.6%
Platinum
1,050.50
+0.8%
Brent Crude
84.72
+0.0%
Top 40
61,158
+0.6%
All Share
68,168
+0.6%
Resource 10
62,458
+1.8%
Industrial 25
88,565
+0.3%
Financial 15
14,252
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Why do you think people didn't vote on Monday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
They went away for the long weekend
8% - 16 votes
Worried about Covid-19
3% - 6 votes
No good options to vote for
42% - 85 votes
Bad weather
2% - 4 votes
Just couldn't be bothered
45% - 92 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R36k per month to invest for 2 years. What should I do?

27 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I have R36k per month to invest for 2 years. What should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm under debt review and expecting a pension payout of R900k....

23 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I'm under debt review and expecting a pension payout of R900k. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | Is it legal for managers to work Sundays and public holidays...

21 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Is it legal for managers to work Sundays and public holidays without overtime pay?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo