1h ago

add bookmark

Fuel price to drop after record hike in April

Fin24 team
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Astron Energy's Cape Town refinery supplies Caltex petrol stations.
Astron Energy's Cape Town refinery supplies Caltex petrol stations.

Motorists will have a small breather as the Department of Mineral Resources announced a price drop in fuel for May.

This follows record hikes of 100 cents per litre of petrol introduced in April.

Petrol (both 93 and 95 ULP and LRP) - will drop by 9 cents per litre, while diesel will drop by 31 cents per litre. Illuminating paraffin will drop by 23 cents per litre. 

The department said slight strengthening of the rand, as well as a drop in the average Brent Crude oil price, were contributing factors to lower prices.

"The vessel [Ever Given] that was stuck in the Suez Canal, causing a delay for all cargo containers including oil tankers, was freed easing fears regarding supply disruptions. The markets anticipate that OPEC and Russia will agree to ease production cuts from May 2021 during their next meeting," the Department said. 

By April, petrol prices had reached the R17.00/l territory. Revised fuel and road accident fund levies had also kicked in.

On Friday, the Automobile Association had estimated fuel price drops across the board.

"As we head into winter, South Africans who use paraffin for lighting, cooking, and heating especially will no doubt be glad at this news. For its part, the AA is hopeful the recent streak of price stability will continue to provide more price relief to fuel users in the short to medium term," it said in a statement.

Investec economist Annabel Bishop similarly noted that a small cut would be on the cards, following hefty price hikes of R2.96/l over the first four months of the year. This will help to keep inflation around 3% year-on-year for the first quarter, Bishop added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
petrolsa economyfuel priceoil
USD/ZAR
14.48
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.03
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.42
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.18
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,769.03
(0.0)
Silver
25.91
(0.0)
Platinum
1,203.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
66.76
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,937.50
(0.0)
All Share
66,937
(-0.7)
Top 40
61,096
(-0.7)
Financial 15
12,340
(-2.1)
Industrial 25
86,102
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,618
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1345 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3319 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1779 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo