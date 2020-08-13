1h ago

add bookmark

Gigaba bought fancy suits in cash after visiting Guptas, state capture inquiry hears

Sibongile Khumalo
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Malusi Gigaba.
Malusi Gigaba.
  • A former driver for ex-Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba has testified he believes some of the tailored suits worn by Gigaba were paid for with cash from the Gupta family.
  • The driver, whose identify has been kept hidden, says he was instructed by Gigaba to keep visits to the Gupta compound in Saxonwold secret. 
  • After visiting the Gupta residence, the driver said Gigaba would often head into Sandton to buy suits. 

Some of the tailored suits worn by former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba were paid for in cash believed to be received from the Guptas, his former protector and driver told the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday afternoon.

The witness, whose identity was not revealed, told the inquiry headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that he was in June 2013 seconded from Transnet to join Gigaba's security detail.

He escorted the then-minister on trips to the Gupta's expansive compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, about six to seven times between July and December 2013.

The visits were unscheduled and Gigaba instructed him to not record them, as would have been the norm on an official trip.

"At some point the minister would carry a large sum of cash with him ... one day I was with the minister when he opened the boot of his official vehicle to take out money to buy lunch for us. Inside the boot there was a bag which he opened, and there was a bundle of cash in it, in R200 notes," said the witness, who gave evidence off-site.

Evidence leader Paul Pretorius asked if he knew where the money came from. He responded that he couldn't tell at the time.

"But as we made some more visits I connected the dots to say the money came from the Saxonwold residence."

"We would go to the Guptas and then to Sandton ... he used to pay cash for his tailored suits," he said. 

The witness also stated that when the minister ate at restaurants, he often paid in cash.

Gigaba was appointed minister of Public Enterprises in October 2010, a portfolio which oversees the state-owned companies. He held the position until 2014.

The witness told the inquiry that he was once part of a convoy that drove to the Gupta compound and Gigaba quickly jumped out of the car and got inside the residence. On one occasion he saw Brian Molefe, Eskom's former acting CEO Matshela Koko, and Ben Ngubane, former Eskom chairperson, within the premises.

Former president Jacob Zuma's convoy was once also seen leaving the premises, he said. 

Gigaba has not yet testified before the commission. 

Related Links
State Capture: Ex-Transnet executives moved 'bags of cash' from Gupta compound, inquiry hears
Zondo blasts Gordhan's excuse of Cabinet meeting for no-show at state capture inquiry
South Africa tries to recover over R400m from SAP for 'unlawful' contracts
Read more on:
malusi gigabastate capture
ZAR/USD
17.42
(+0.10)
ZAR/GBP
22.77
(+0.02)
ZAR/EUR
20.59
(-0.00)
ZAR/AUD
12.46
(+0.38)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.28)
Gold
1952.30
(+1.67)
Silver
27.44
(+7.13)
Platinum
960.00
(+3.27)
Brent Crude
45.32
(+2.09)
Palladium
2175.50
(+1.97)
All Share
57419.46
(+0.00)
Top 40
53082.08
(-0.08)
Financial 15
10227.06
(+0.86)
Industrial 25
75743.15
(-0.61)
Resource 10
59161.88
(+0.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 988 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 6583 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 1379 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?

05 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?
MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that...

08 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that 0.1%
MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can...

01 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can I get it back?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo