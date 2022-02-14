1h ago

add bookmark

Government websites down amid outage

Paul Vecchiatto
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty

The South African government said it’s working to restore access to a number of state websites that were hit by an outage on Monday.

Websites including those of the Presidency, the National Treasury and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s were all inaccessible early evening in Johannesburg.

“The State Information Technology Agency has experienced some systems challenges,” William Baloyi, a spokesman for the Government Communication Information System, said by phone. “It should be online again soon.”

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
governmenttreasurywebsites
Rand - Dollar
15.13
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.47
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.10
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,863.94
+0.3%
Silver
23.81
+1.0%
Palladium
2,334.00
+0.9%
Platinum
1,033.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
94.44
+3.2%
Top 40
69,131
-0.8%
All Share
75,765
-0.8%
Resource 10
78,333
+0.9%
Industrial 25
91,419
-2.2%
Financial 15
15,786
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm self-employed and can't keep up with my car payments

09 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm self-employed and can't keep up with my car payments
MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to buy a house - what should I look out for?

05 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to buy a house - what should I look out for?
MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?

22 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo