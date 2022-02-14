Government websites down amid outage

The South African government said it’s working to restore access to a number of state websites that were hit by an outage on Monday.

Websites including those of the Presidency, the National Treasury and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s were all inaccessible early evening in Johannesburg.

“The State Information Technology Agency has experienced some systems challenges,” William Baloyi, a spokesman for the Government Communication Information System, said by phone. “It should be online again soon.”