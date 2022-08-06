2h ago

add bookmark

Govt proposes six-month scrap metal ban to combat cable theft

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A crate of copper cables.
A crate of copper cables.
John Keeble/Getty Images

The government is hoping that a six-month ban on the export of scrap and waste metal will cut down on the theft of copper cables, which has contributed to power outages and left trains stranded. 

A new draft policy proposal published on Friday outlines the state’s plans to combat the trade in stolen scrap metal, which causes billions of rands of damage to SA’s economy every year. 

The plan, which has been published for public comment, includes a series of interventions to ratchet up pressure on criminals profiting from stolen metal, particularly copper cables. 

The key intervention in the first phase of the plan is a proposed six-month export prohibition on scrap and waste metal, including copper cables.

It will also include the establishment of an inter-departmental task force and the tightening of permit requirements. Phase 2 of the plan includes a new permit system for scrap metal exports. Alternatively, the export ban could be extended. 

This phase will also see the introduction of additional reporting requirements, restrictions on who can sell copper scrap, and restrictions on the ports and land borders to be used by exporters.

READ | Scrap metal draft policy on the way by late July, says Patel

The third and final phase of the plan will consider banning the use of cash in scrap metal transactions altogether.

“Research found that the export of metal provides a crucial monetisation channel for criminals, and South Africa’s ports and borders are not adequately resourced to prevent the export of stolen scrap and semi-finished metal products,” the government said in a statement. 

The public has 21 days to comment on the proposals. 

Find a copy of the proposals here

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
scrap metalcoppercable theft
Rand - Dollar
16.78
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.25
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,775.15
0.0%
Silver
19.89
0.0%
Palladium
2,130.50
0.0%
Platinum
937.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
94.92
+0.8%
Top 40
63,114
+1.3%
All Share
69,519
+1.2%
Resource 10
64,042
+2.5%
Industrial 25
84,928
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,675
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered

20 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered
MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?

16 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo