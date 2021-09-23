1h ago

add bookmark

Govt says emissions to fall from 2025, in finance talks

accreditation
Antony Sguazzin
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

South Africa, the world’s 12th-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, said its total emissions will begin to decline in 2025 and disclosed that it’s in talks to secure finance to transition to the use of more clean energy.

The decline in emissions of climate warming gases is a decade earlier than planned in the previous target and will result from the adoption of a tougher goal, or nationally determined contribution, ahead of the COP26 international climate talks. 

“More ambitious achievement will require significant multilateral financial support and technological transfer,” the country’s environment department said in a statement Wednesday. “Discussions in this regard are ongoing with a range of governments and financing institutions.”

South Africa depends on coal for almost all of its power generation and about a third of its motor fuel is made from coal. Government officials are due to meet with a delegation from the U.S., U.K., France and Germany in the coming days to discuss support for a program of closing coal-fired power plants and building more renewable energy facilities.

South Africa’s cabinet said Monday that it had adopted an annual emission target of 350 megatons to 420 megatons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030, an improvement from an earlier proposal of 398 megatons to 440 megatons. South Africa’s previous NDC, set in 2015, had an upper limit of 614 megatons for 2030.

The updated NDC also includes climate adaptation goals for the first time. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
green economyemissions
Rand - Dollar
14.80
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.19
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.33
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,764.55
-0.2%
Silver
22.63
-0.3%
Palladium
2,030.01
+0.0%
Platinum
999.93
-0.2%
Brent Crude
76.19
+2.5%
Top 40
56,938
0.0%
All Share
63,353
0.0%
Resource 10
56,962
0.0%
Industrial 25
81,495
0.0%
Financial 15
14,175
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
11% - 119 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
15% - 153 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
27% - 281 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
47% - 500 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?

22 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?

18 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm working remotely and want to travel. How can I ensure adequate...

16 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm working remotely and want to travel. How can I ensure adequate risk cover?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo