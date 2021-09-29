1h ago

add bookmark

Gupta 'fixer' Kuben Moodley appears in court after being nabbed on his way to Dubai

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kuben Moodley and former president Jacob Zuma.
Kuben Moodley and former president Jacob Zuma.
Anesh Debiky / Gallo Images

Kuben Moodley, who has been accused of being a fixer for the Gupta family, appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday. 

Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said on Tuesday night that Moodley, who was not named at the time but was called a "middleman", was captured at OR Tambo International Airport as he was about to catch a flight to Dubai.

The Gupta brothers, who have been at the centre of numerous allegations of state capture during Jacob Zuma's time as president, have previously been spotted in Dubai.

Moodley was arrested in connection with alleged money laundering of the proceeds from contracts improperly awarded by Transnet to Regiments and Trillian, as well as alleged theft of funds from the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund. 

The ID had previously brought a criminal case against Moodley for allegedly failing to surrender the contents of safety deposit boxes containing items believed to be valued at R232 million, which were held by the State Capture Inquiry as part of an investigation into the dealings involving the Bloemfontein businessman.

According to an amaBhungane investigation, Moodley had introduced the chief executive of Regiments Capital, Niven Pillay, to businessman and Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa in 2012, and Regiments in turn paid Moodley’s company up to 5% of every deal brokered by Essa from Transnet contracts.

Contracts awarded by Transnet, in dealings that involved the company's top executives, have been probed at the Zondo Commission, with witness testimony detailing the influence of some of the companies linked to the Gupta family.

In late 2019, Regiments paid a settlement of some R530 million to the Transnet pension fund after being improperly appointed to manage the assets of the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund. Regiments had secured business contracts with Transnet through the Guptas and their associates. 

Trillian also got millions of rands in lucrative contracts from Transnet, notably being paid R93 million for being a lead arranger of a R12 billion club loan - despite having no role in securing the deal, according to evidence heard at the State Capture Inquiry. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
transnetregiments capitalinvestigating directoratetrillian capital partnerskuben moodleyguptasstate capture
Rand - Dollar
15.08
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.34
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.56
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,742.18
+0.5%
Silver
22.26
-0.9%
Palladium
1,913.54
+1.7%
Platinum
969.51
+0.3%
Brent Crude
79.09
-0.6%
Top 40
57,841
+0.7%
All Share
64,169
+0.6%
Resource 10
57,011
+0.2%
Industrial 25
83,046
+0.9%
Financial 15
14,592
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
11% - 176 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
15% - 235 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
27% - 426 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
47% - 740 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?

22 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?

18 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm working remotely and want to travel. How can I ensure adequate...

16 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm working remotely and want to travel. How can I ensure adequate risk cover?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo