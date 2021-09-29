Gupta 'fixer' Kuben Moodley appears in court after being nabbed on his way to Dubai

Kuben Moodley, who has been accused of being a fixer for the Gupta family, appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said on Tuesday night that Moodley, who was not named at the time but was called a "middleman", was captured at OR Tambo International Airport as he was about to catch a flight to Dubai.

The Gupta brothers, who have been at the centre of numerous allegations of state capture during Jacob Zuma's time as president, have previously been spotted in Dubai.

Moodley was arrested in connection with alleged money laundering of the proceeds from contracts improperly awarded by Transnet to Regiments and Trillian, as well as alleged theft of funds from the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund.

The ID had previously brought a criminal case against Moodley for allegedly failing to surrender the contents of safety deposit boxes containing items believed to be valued at R232 million, which were held by the State Capture Inquiry as part of an investigation into the dealings involving the Bloemfontein businessman.

According to an amaBhungane investigation, Moodley had introduced the chief executive of Regiments Capital, Niven Pillay, to businessman and Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa in 2012, and Regiments in turn paid Moodley’s company up to 5% of every deal brokered by Essa from Transnet contracts.



Contracts awarded by Transnet, in dealings that involved the company's top executives, have been probed at the Zondo Commission, with witness testimony detailing the influence of some of the companies linked to the Gupta family.

In late 2019, Regiments paid a settlement of some R530 million to the Transnet pension fund after being improperly appointed to manage the assets of the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund. Regiments had secured business contracts with Transnet through the Guptas and their associates.



Trillian also got millions of rands in lucrative contracts from Transnet, notably being paid R93 million for being a lead arranger of a R12 billion club loan - despite having no role in securing the deal, according to evidence heard at the State Capture Inquiry.







