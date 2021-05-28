1h ago

High public debt a 'material risk' to domestic financial stability, warns Reserve Bank

Lameez Omarjee
The SA Reserve Bank building.
File
  • The financial system is expected to remain stable over the foreseeable future, but it remains vulnerable to high levels of public debt, the SA Reserve Bank has warned.
  • Future Covid-19 flare-ups also pose a risk to financial sector stability, but so far the sector has managed to remain stable, according to an SARB economist.
  • The bank on Thursday released the Financial Stability Review, first edition, for 2021.

High levels of public debt pose a "material risk" to domestic financial stability, according to the SA Reserve Bank (SARB).

The Reserve Bank on Thursday released the first edition of the Financial Stability Review for 2021.

Government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with weaker tax revenues, resulted in a steep increase in public debt over the past year. "Covid-19 occurred at a time of limited fiscal space as the government debt-to-GDP ratio had doubled in the decade leading up to the onset of the pandemic," the document read.

Debt bottomed out at 29% of GDP in 2009. It has since increased steeply to about 80% of GDP, aid SARB economist Alex Smith. Public debt is expected to stabilise at about 89% of GDP by 2026.

"The cost of servicing this debt is set to account for a fifth of government revenue by 2024, almost double the average recorded during the 2010s."
- Financial Stability Review, 2021

The financial system has managed to remain stable amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but Covid-19 flare-ups in the near term remain a risk.

So far, the pandemic has resulted in increased credit risk, larger insurance claims for certain products, higher debt levels among borrowers and lower profitability for financial institutions, according to the SARB.

"The speed with which the Covid-19 pandemic can be contained will be an important determinant of economic and the macro-financial outlook," said Smith. The Reserve Bank has noted further waves are possible, as South Africa is lagging behind peers in terms of vaccinations.

"The pace of vaccine rollout will be of great importance in the near-term," said Smith.

Hard lockdown not feasible

On whether the financial system would be resilient in a third wave, SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the severity of the next wave is not known. But what is certain is that South Africa cannot go back to a "complete" lockdown. "Lockdowns across the world have become increasingly smarter, more targeted and more risk based," he said.

Kganyago noted that during the second wave, the country took a more risk-based approached in its lockdown measures.  

Deputy governor Kuben Naidoo similarly noted that whether financial stability would be impacted by future Covid-19 waves depends on the severity of lockdowns.

Responding to whether the loan-guarantee scheme - which was set up by the Reserve Bank, National Treasury and commercial banks in order to support businesses impacted by the lockdown - would be reconfigured, Naidoo said that he did not think the scheme would return in its present form nor in this crisis. "It will be a matter for the National Treasury and banks to negotiate," he said. Naidoo said there are "key lessons" to be learned for future crises.

The SARB expects the financial system to remain stable over the foreseeable future.

