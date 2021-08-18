1h ago

add bookmark

Inflation slows to lowest rate in months, may put off start of rate hikes

accreditation
Prinesha Naidoo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

South Africa’s inflation rate fell to the lowest level in three months in July, giving the central bank more leeway to delay raising interest rates.

The monetary policy committee turned less hawkish on policy normalisation at its meeting last month and warned that deadly riots in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province and the commercial hub of Gauteng would likely slow the economic recovery.

The unrest and the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic that caused the economy to contract the most in a century last year, has raised uncertainty and weighed on investor confidence. Slowing inflation could allow the central bank to keep providing support after cutting rates to a record low in 2020.

Consumer prices rose 4.6% in July from a year earlier, compared with 4.9% in June, Statistics South Africa said Wednesday in a statement on its website. That was less than expected and takes it closer to the 4.5% midpoint of the central bank’s target range.

The central bank’s quarterly projection model removed one interest rate hike from its implied benchmark policy rate path for 2021, but still sees a 25-basis-point increase from the current 3.5%.

Forward-rate agreements, used to speculate on borrowing costs, show traders are pricing in a quarter-point increase by year-end. Economists in a Bloomberg survey, though, are only predicting policy tightening from the first quarter of next year.

The MPC sees inflation averaging 4.3% this year and projects that the rate of price growth will remain close to the 4.5% midpoint of its target range through 2023. Fuel, electricity and administered prices present short-term risks to the outlook and the bank may have to remove accommodation if the risks materialize, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said last month.

It cut the key rate by 300 basis points from January to July last year to buffer the economy against the global fallout from the pandemic and the impact of local lockdown restrictions. Since the start of this year, none of the five MPC members have voted for further easing and the panel has consistently indicated that the next move will be up.

- With assistance from Simbarashe Gumbo.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
interest ratesinflationfood prices
Rand - Dollar
14.94
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.55
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.50
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,787.91
+0.1%
Silver
23.71
+0.2%
Palladium
2,515.50
+1.1%
Platinum
1,004.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
69.03
-0.7%
Top 40
62,657
0.0%
All Share
68,940
0.0%
Resource 10
70,864
0.0%
Industrial 25
85,225
0.0%
Financial 15
13,890
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Spending time with loved ones
18% - 99 votes
Travelling
50% - 270 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
13% - 68 votes
Going to parties and bars
7% - 38 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
12% - 67 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How much tax will my wife have to pay if I invest some of my...

7h ago

MONEY CLINIC | How much tax will my wife have to pay if I invest some of my pension for her?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw money from my pension fund - but face millions...

14 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw money from my pension fund - but face millions in tax. What can I do?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim financial advisor expenses against my living annuity...

11 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim financial advisor expenses against my living annuity income?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo