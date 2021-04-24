Is the Brand SA collapse imminent? Acting minister says she is 'speedily' trying to fix the SOE

Government says is working on fixing the numerous problems at Brand SA, the state-owned enterprise meant to promote South Africa’s image

Former general manager Petrus de Kock says the SOE is on the verge of collapse, as there is no executive committee and several vacant executive positions.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the job to fix Brand SA began under then Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, who died in January.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government is working on fixing the numerous problems at Brand SA, the state-owned enterprise meant to promote South Africa’s image.

"The challenges that have been faced by BrandSA over the years is something the acting minister is acutely aware of, hence she remains committed to work as fast as she can in ensuring BrandSA is aligned and delivers on its mandate of marketing South Africa as a nation brand," the ministry said in a statement.

Last week City Press reported that Brand SA is on the brink of collapse, according to Petrus de Kock, a general manager there who had resigned. De Kock alleged Brand SA has been operating without an executive committee and several vacant executive positions. It has also not compiled an annual performance plan (APP) to guide it towards key performance indicators and targets.

"At this stage, and as of the end of this month, Brand SA will be left with one permanent executive committee member, no CEO, no chief financial officer and no director of corporate services. At the same time, the organisation does not have an approved APP, which is a monstrous existential risk to the entity," De Kock said in his resignation letter.

City Press also reported in August last year that former Brand SA CEO Kingsley Makhubela alleged that abuse of power, corruption, maladministration and lack of proper governance were allegedly behind the crumbling of Brand SA.

Makhubela was placed on special leave in 2018 after allegations were made against him on the company’s whistle-blower hotline. The former ambassador, and later director-general of the tourism department, was cleared after three investigations and cleared of sexual harassment charges. His contract subsequently expired.

He did however send his allegations in a document to then Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu. Mthembu died in January this year due to Covid-19-related complications.

The ministry said that work to "align" Brand SA started under Mthembu.

"Unfortunately this work could not be concluded as speedily as we would have expected. Refocusing the strategic direction of Brand SA remains part of this work," it said.

"The minister has met with the board and gave feedback of how far the process is and what needs to be done particularly on strategic direction. It was against this background that the 2021 Annual Performance Plan (APP) was expected to transition the work of Brand SA."

With regards to the position of CEO, Ntshavheni could not "secure the concurrence of the Minister for Public Service and Administration for the extension of the secondment of the former acting CEO."

That acting CEO was in the position for longer than 24 months, "which is against the provisions of the labour laws of the Republic."

"In addition, the acting minister declined to concur to the appointment of a board member as an acting CEO as board members not appointed to be managers but rather to oversee the strategic direction of the entity," the ministry said.

"The board was advised to choose from the pool of general managers within Brand SA with an option that the board must advise the acting minister if they are not satisfied with the performance of all the general managers within the entity."

The ministry said the board of Trustees of Brand SA were requested to present a plan that Ntshavheni would consider to "review the moratorium on filling of executive positions that was placed by the late Minister Mthembu."