Jump in SA fuel prices next week amidst impact of Ukraine crisis fears on crude oil

Subsequent sanctions on Russia by the USA and UK which have contributed to the increase in crude oil prices. PHOTO: carmag.co.za
Rising crude oil prices amidst escalating fears created by the conflict in Ukraine, is one of the main reasons for a jump in SA fuel prices announced by Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe on Saturday.

As from 2 March the price of petrol (both 93 and 95 ULP & LRP) will increase by R1.46/l, that of diesel (0.05% sulphur) by R1.44/l, diesel (0.005% sulphur) by R1.48/l, illuminating paraffin (wholesale) by R1.21/l, and the maximum LPGas retail price by 70 cents/kg.

Mantashe points out in a statement that subsequent sanctions on Russia by the US and UK have contributed to the increase in crude oil prices. Furthermore, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Non-OPEC members are still not meeting agreed production targets, leading to lower supplies of crude oil and an increase in prices.

