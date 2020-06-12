40m ago

add bookmark

Junk rating forgotten, investors pile back into SA

Robert Brand
Moody’s sê Cyril Ramaphosa se verkiesing as leier van die ANC is goeie nuus vir die ekonomie, en hy gaan nou eers tot Februarie wag voor hy ’n besluit oor die land se kredietgradering maak.
Moody’s sê Cyril Ramaphosa se verkiesing as leier van die ANC is goeie nuus vir die ekonomie, en hy gaan nou eers tot Februarie wag voor hy ’n besluit oor die land se kredietgradering maak.
Reuters
  • South Africa was downgraded to junk by Moody's in March. 
  • However, global monetary and fiscal stimulus and a weaker dollar have sparked an emerging market rally.
  • Foreign investors are returning to SA's bond market. 
  • SA is now paying less to borrow and the rand has rebounded. 

It’s as if South Africa’s downgrade to junk never happened.

The country is now paying less to borrow in the local-currency than at any time in the five years before Moody’s Investors Service removed its last investment-level rating on March 27. The rand has rebounded, risk premia have returned to pre-downgrade levels, and foreign investors are streaming back into the country’s bond market after a record selloff in the first five months of the year.

That shows how global developments - specifically, the emerging-market rally sparked by global monetary and fiscal stimulus and a weaker dollar - matter more than domestic risks. It’s also good news for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who’s had to increase borrowing as an economic slump, worsened by the Covid-19 lockdown, curtails tax revenue.

bb junk


With the loss of the last investment rating and South Africa’s subsequent expulsion from the FTSE World Government Bond Index out of the way, the rand’s idiosyncratic risks have diminished and the currency is once again a "bellwether for global recovery," according to Societe Generale SA. That was clear on Thursday, when a sudden risk-off tilt in globalmarket saw the rand post its biggest one-day decline almost four years.

"Although South Africa’s fiscal position grows increasingly perilous, fiscal dynamics are likely to be less potent a rand driver than the path of the global recovery post-pandemic," Societe Generale strategists led by Jason Daw wrote in a report. The Paris-based lender recommends an overweight position in South African sovereign credit.

The South African currency gained 0.6% on Friday to 17.0644 per dollar, paring Thursday’s 3.8% decline.

bb junk

  • The rand weakened more than 9% in the days following the Moody’s downgrade to a record 19.35 per dollar on April 6, but has rebounded as much as 13% since then.
  • The cost of insuring South Africa’s debt against default for five years using credit-default swaps more than doubled in March and April to a record, but fell back to a three-month low this week.
  • The extra premium investors demand to hold the country’s dollar bonds rather than U.S. Treasuries has narrowed 296 basis points from a record high in March.
  • After selling a record 64 billion rand ($3.8 billion) of South African government bonds on a net basis in the five months through May, foreign investors are buyers again. Inflows this month through June 10 stood at 6.9 billion rand, according to JSE Ltd. data.
  • The National Treasury has attracted orders for more than twice the amount on offer at its weekly debt auctions, even after increasing sales by 34% last month.
 

bb junk

Bond yields have room to move lower as inflation slows due to low oil prices and the pandemic-induced decline in consumer demand, according to Societe Generale. Bond purchases by the central bank and the global search for yield should also support South African debt, the strategists said.

Related Links
S&P downgrades SA's credit rating further into junk, citing impact of coronavirus
Moody's cuts South Africa's credit rating to junk
Junk rating this week may be least of SA's problems
Read more on:
randeconomic growthmoody's
ZAR/USD
17.05
(+0.83)
ZAR/GBP
21.53
(+0.41)
ZAR/EUR
19.31
(+0.53)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.33)
Gold
1735.64
(+0.52)
Silver
17.67
(+0.34)
Platinum
825.00
(+3.25)
Brent Crude
38.32
(-7.62)
Palladium
1943.50
(+2.15)
All Share
53458.38
(+0.31)
Top 40
49094.08
(+0.41)
Financial 15
10678.78
(+0.20)
Industrial 25
72975.75
(+0.23)
Resource 10
49509.53
(+0.68)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
16% - 665 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 963 votes
My finances have been devastated
36% - 1499 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 1026 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?

31 May

OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?

03 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee...

20 May

MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee during Covid-19?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo