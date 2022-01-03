1h ago

add bookmark

Fuel prices will be cut on Wednesday

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

Consumers are getting some relief early in the new year with fuel prices set to fall on Wednesday.

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) announced on Monday that the retail price of petrol (93) will be cut by 71 cents a litre, while 95 will decrease by 68c.

The wholesale price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) will be lowered by 67.8c a litre and 0.005% by 69.8c.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 71c a litre.

Local fuel prices are determined by international oil prices - as well as the dollar-rand value, as South Africa buys oil in dollar.

The CEF pointed out that the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review.

The rand weakened from R15.39$ to R15.74 over the past month.

The price of 95 petrol in Gauteng rose by 37% - from R14.86/l to R20.29 - in 2021. This was mainly due to rocketing oil prices.

In 2021, the price of oil saw its biggest annual gain in more than a decade, Bloomberg reported. This was thanks to accelerating economic growth and fuel demand, as lockdowns were downgraded across the world.

"Additionally, surging natural gas prices spurred greater demand for oil-derived products while OPEC+ continues to only drip-feed additional supplies onto the market," Bloomberg reported. Goldman Sachs forecasts further gains in oil prices in 2022. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fuelpetroldieseloil
Rand - Dollar
15.84
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
21.33
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
17.87
+1.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
+1.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.0%
Gold
1,799.74
-1.6%
Silver
22.83
-2.1%
Palladium
1,841.27
-3.0%
Platinum
955.00
-1.4%
Brent Crude
77.78
-2.3%
Top 40
67,026
-0.0%
All Share
73,723
+0.0%
Resource 10
70,540
-0.6%
Industrial 25
95,411
-0.1%
Financial 15
14,984
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?

19 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under...

15 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?

11 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo