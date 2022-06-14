1h ago

add bookmark

Govt was wrong to ban tobacco products during lockdown, SCA confirms

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Gallo Images

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein has confirmed a lower court's ruling that government was wrong to ban the sale of cigarettes at the start of the nationwide "hard" lockdown in March 2020.

"There was no scientific justification for the continued ban on the sale of tobacco products: there is no evidence that short-term quitting has clinical significance for Covid-19 severity and outcomes," the court ruled. 

The matter came before the SCA after Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, appealed a previous ruling of the Western Cape High Court, which found the ban was unnecessary and unconstitutional.

The minister's appeal has now been dismissed with costs. Together with her co-applicant President Cyril Ramaphosa, she has also been ordered to pay the expenses of tobacco giant British American Tobacco South Africa in the original case before the Western Cape High Court. 

A strong advocate for the tobacco ban, Dlamini-Zuma had argued it was necessary to protect lives and reduce strain on SA's healthcare system.

The ban was strongly opposed by cigarette manufacturers and farmers, who argued it was pointless and would force smokers into the black market. 

The SCA found that Dlamini-Zuma had little scientific evidence to support her claims. 

 "The Minister's statement that 'smokers are more likely to develop severe disease with Covid-19, compared to non-smokers', was not established in the evidence," the court found. 

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
scanko­sazana dlamini-zumatobacco ban
Rand - Dollar
16.07
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.33
+1.3%
Rand - Euro
16.75
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.06
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,813.47
-0.3%
Silver
20.94
-0.6%
Palladium
1,814.50
+1.1%
Platinum
930.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
122.27
+0.2%
Top 40
59,434
-1.1%
All Share
65,711
-1.0%
Resource 10
68,544
-1.7%
Industrial 25
73,056
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,171
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?

08 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?
MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?

21 May

MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo