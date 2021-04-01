JUST IN | NDZ does about-turn - transportation of alcohol will be allowed over Easter

The transportation of alcohol will be allowed during the Easter long weekend.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma caused a stir on Thursday when she said at a media briefing that roadblocks would be set up and that the transportation of alcohol would not be allowed.

"Over the weekend, the police will be doing roadblocks and stuff. [People] are not allowed to be carrying alcohol and stuff from one place to the other," she said on Thursday morning.

But in an about-turn on Thursday afternoon, Dlamini-Zuma's spokesperson Mlungisi Mtshali told Talk Radio 702 that people will be allowed to transport their own alcohol.

"The short answer is yes, people can transport their own alcohol, even between provinces.

"There is no risk that your alcohol will be confiscated."

Danie Cronjé, a liquor law attorney, wrote on LinkedIn: "The 'new' Regulation 81 does not contain any prohibition on the transportation of liquor by the holders of liquor licences or members of the public."