2h ago

add bookmark

Kganyago: Quantitative easing 'won't make sense' for South Africa

Lameez Omarjee
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago.
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago.
Gallo Images/Business Day/Freddy Mavunda
  • Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has reiterated previous statements that there is no risk of deflation.
  • The bank does not believe quantitative easing is warranted in South Africa, despite growing interest in it.
  • The bank, however, has focused on providing liquidity to restore market dysfunction.

 


While there is a "surprising" amount of interest for quantitative easing to be implemented in South Africa, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said such a programme "doesn't make much sense".

The governor was speaking during a webinar hosted by University of Pretoria's faculty of economic and management sciences on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank in recent months has responded to the impact of Covid-19 on the economy through a raft of measures such as lowering interest rates by as much as 300 basis points to provide relief to households and firms, backing a R200 billion credit guarantee scheme for small businesses, and loosening capital requirements for banks to lend more.

But despite this there have been growing calls for the bank to do more – both by government officials such as deputy finance minister David Masondo and some economists have even suggested quantitative easing (QE) is necessary due to the risk of deflation.

Kganyago however has said that while the country is experiencing disinflation – the slowing increase in prices, there is no risk of deflation – when prices turn negative.

"QE will become appropriate when interest rates are at the zero lower bound and there is deflation risk.

"While inflation has eased and created space for lower rates, I am not aware of any professional analyst who projects deflation in South Africa. Our own SARB forecasts are in line with this consensus," said Kganyago.

Price stability first

He added that if deflation were to manifest, then the bank would deploy the tools at its disposal, "as appropriate", while keeping to its mandate of price stability. "Our inflation-targeting framework would help us make that decision, and would underpin the credibility of any steps we might need to take," he said.

If the bank were to opt for QE by buying bonds on the secondary market, it would have the effect of investors shifting risk back to the public sector's balance sheet, at a higher price, he said.

"In other words, it would be a private sector bailout, arranged by the SARB. Worse, QE would reduce the incentives for new investors to come and buy long-term sovereign debt, because there would not be enough yield or compensation for the longer-term risks now visible."

Kganyago said that the bank has instead focused on providing liquidity by buying government bonds on the secondary market, at different maturities, in the response to the sudden stop in global capital flows, that followed as a result of the pandemic.

"As the central bank, we have unique powers to provide liquidity, and we have used them to restore market functioning. These interventions have been helpful so far," he said. Yields eased, even though the bank did not specifically target this.

"We are in very difficult circumstances, but QE isn't the answer. We need to focus on real solutions," he said.

Related Links
Kganyago-led Reserve Bank and VBS shareholders agree on possible new banking licence
Kganyago: Now's not the time to test policies that have 'proved a failure in economic history'
Kganyago says inflation 'won't be a problem' as bank cuts rates for fifth time this year
Read more on:
reserve banklesetja kganyagosa economyratesmonetary policycoronavirus
ZAR/USD
17.41
(+0.43)
ZAR/GBP
22.70
(+0.61)
ZAR/EUR
20.52
(+0.08)
ZAR/AUD
12.48
(+0.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.78)
Gold
1942.08
(+1.90)
Silver
25.94
(+4.48)
Platinum
939.00
(+2.00)
Brent Crude
44.46
(-1.09)
Palladium
2136.31
(+2.61)
All Share
57417.28
(+0.44)
Top 40
53126.54
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10139.85
(-0.74)
Industrial 25
76210.18
(+0.91)
Resource 10
58992.57
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 974 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 6468 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 1337 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?

05 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?
MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that...

08 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that 0.1%
MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can...

01 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can I get it back?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo