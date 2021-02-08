Kiss my putt: These are the top 10 hobbies of SA's super-rich

Golf is number one on the top 10 list as most popular pastime of high-net-worth individuals in SA.

A new report by wealth-intelligence firm New World Wealth reviewed the top hobbies of South Africa's richest individuals in a collaborative study with luxury lifestyle development Steyn City Parkland Residence.



High-net-worth individuals are defined as those with wealth of $1 million (~R15 million) or more. "Wealth" refers to their net assets and includes all their assets (property, cash, equities, business interests) less any liabilities.

When looking at the top 10 hobbies of the country's super-rich, it seems they like to relax outdoors and to collect things.

Golf is number one on the top 10 list as most popular pastime of high-net-worth individuals in SA, the research shows. The coronavirus pandemic has revitalised golf as it is an outdoor activity that allows for easy social distancing. It is particularly popular among retired high-net-worth individuals.

According to Thomas Abt, commissioner of the Sunshine Tour, "golf's blend of professional excellence, combined with its high moral etiquette, puts it in a different class from other sports, making it that much more appealing to a discerning audience".

State of the art

The second most popular pastime is art collecting, followed by cycling and mountain biking. South African artists whose works are popular among the local wealthy include JH Pierneef (R3 million to R25 million); Irma Stern (R3 million to R50 million); Gerard Sekoto (R500 000 to R5 million) and Maggie Laubser (R500 000 to R5 million).

Horses feature in fourth place, followed by collecting wine (presume they had no fears of running out during the blanket alcohol bans) and wine tasting. According to the report, horse riding is perhaps the oldest and best-known hobby for the wealthy globally.

In sixth place is fishing, followed by collecting watches and collecting classic cars. According to New World Wealth's in-house indices, classic car prices have risen by over 90% during the past decade (2010 to 2020) in US$ terms, making it the best-performing investment class for wealthy people globally over this period. For example, a Ferrari 250 GTO (1960s) goes for about $20 000 000; a Bugatti Royale (1930s) for about $15 000 000 and a McLaren F1 (1990s) for about $8 000 000.

Popular watch brands for the rich in SA include Patek Philippe, Breguet and Vacheron Constantin. The prices for these watches range from R300 000 to well over R10 million. Vacheron Constantin is considered to be the oldest watchmaker in the world - it was founded in 1755. Patek Philippe, which was founded about 100 years later (in 1839), tends to achieve the highest prices, both for classic watches and new watches.

The top 10 list is rounded off by hunting and last - but not least - yachting and sailing.