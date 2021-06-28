32m ago

add bookmark

Level 4 won't derail SA recovery, but repo rate can't stay at 3.5% forever, says central banker

accreditation
Prinesha Naidoo and Roxanne Henderson
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy Governor of the SA Reserve Bank Kuben Naidoo.
Deputy Governor of the SA Reserve Bank Kuben Naidoo.
Phill Magakoe/Gallo
  • Strict new measures to curb the spread of coronavirus may slow but won’t derail South Africa’s economic recovery, the SA Reserve Bank has said.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday moved the country one step up to alert level 4, the nation’s second-highest, extending a curfew, reimposing a ban on the sale of alcohol and outlawing sit-down meals at restaurants.
  • The central bank last month predicted gross domestic product would expand 4.2% this year and that output will only return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

Strict new measures to curb the spread of coronavirus may slow but won’t derail South Africa’s economic recovery, and the central bank will keep monetary policy accommodative to support growth, SA Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Kuben Naidoo said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday moved the country one step up to alert level 4, the nation’s second-highest, extending a curfew, reimposing a ban on the sale of alcohol and outlawing sit-down meals at restaurants. Other restrictions include limiting travel to and from Gauteng, the nation’s commercial hub that’s been hardest-hit by a third wave of Covid-19 cases.

"The current regulations are negatively going to impact the recovery, but not derail it," Naidoo said Monday in an interview. "My sense is that the economic recovery is continuing and will continue, but this will slow it down. This will be a speed bump on that road."

The central bank last month predicted gross domestic product would expand 4.2% this year and that output will only return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023. While lockdown restrictions present a risk to the outlook, the bank could revise its 2021 forecast higher at its next monetary policy meeting scheduled for July 22, after the economy grew more than expected in the first quarter, Naidoo said.

Economy adapting

Data show the economic impact of the second wave of infections, which peaked in January, was less severe than the first wave, suggesting that companies, households and individuals have adapted to lockdown restrictions, he said. Some consumption and business activity continued during the period and a similar situation is likely to play out in the coming weeks, Naidoo said.

In addition, recent reforms announced by Ramaphosa are positive for growth and sentiment though more steps can be taken accelerate the pace of recovery, he said.

The bank’s monetary policy committee cut the key interest rate by three percentage points in 2020, of which 275 basis points of easing was in response to the impact of the Covid-19 on the economy, taking it to a record low 3.5%. Since the start of 2021, none of the five MPC members has voted for further easing and the panel’s message has been that the next move will be up.

The central bank’s quarterly projection model, which the MPC uses as a guide, indicates two rate increases this year of 25 basis points each and a key rate of 6.11% in 2023.

The timing of the first hike remains uncertain, with forward-rate agreements used to speculate on borrowing costs suggesting traders only see borrowing costs rising by the fourth quarter of this year while nine of the 13 economists in Bloomberg survey expect hikes from the first quarter of 2022.

The monetary policy stance will remain accommodative even as the bank raises interest rates over the next two to three years, Naidoo said.

"There is no contradiction between hiking rates and having accommodative monetary policy," Naidoo said. "At the moment rates on a forward-looking basis are negative and quite highly negative - even if we raised it by 50 basis points, they remain negative. We can’t keep interest rates at 3.5% forever."

- With assistance from Khuleko Siwele

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa reserve bankkuben naidoolevel 4lockdownrepo rate
Rand - Dollar
14.24
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.77
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.98
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,780.09
-0.1%
Silver
26.15
+0.1%
Palladium
2,690.70
+2.1%
Platinum
1,101.01
-1.3%
Brent Crude
76.18
+0.8%
Top 40
59,821
-0.5%
All Share
65,809
-0.6%
Resource 10
63,604
-0.7%
Industrial 25
86,459
+0.1%
Financial 15
12,789
-2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Should government have assigned a majority shareholding in SAA to the private sector?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, It's a good decision
71% - 1081 votes
Not a good move
10% - 148 votes
Too early to tell
19% - 293 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I remove a trustee from a business trust?

23 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | How do I remove a trustee from a business trust?
MONEY CLINIC | If I settle my debt with a consolidation loan, will it affect my...

19 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | If I settle my debt with a consolidation loan, will it affect my credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R80 000. What is the best way to invest to ensure growth?

16 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R80 000. What is the best way to invest to ensure growth?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo