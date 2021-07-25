18m ago

add bookmark

Lift the alcohol ban, beer industry urges authorities ahead of Ramaphosa address

accreditation
Sibongile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The three alcohol bans instituted by the government since the start of the coronavirus pandemic have already cost the fiscus about R4.5 billion in lost income from SA Breweries alone.
The three alcohol bans instituted by the government since the start of the coronavirus pandemic have already cost the fiscus about R4.5 billion in lost income from SA Breweries alone.
  • The industry estimates that the four alcohol bans have put 248 759 jobs at risk.
  • The current alcohol ban has been in place since 28 June.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Sunday evening.

The Beer Association of South Africa wants the National Coronavirus Command Council which is meeting today to recommend the lifting of the alcohol ban in order to prevent "a total collapse of the sector".

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCC) is meeting with the cabinet on Sunday to give an update on the Covid-19 third wave. The meeting would be followed by President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation in the evening.

The current alcohol ban under the level four lockdown has been in place since 28 June.

"With the National Coronavirus Command Council scheduled to meet cabinet today on the government's response to the Covid-19 third wave, the beer industry urges these decision makers to lift the alcohol ban....in order to prevent a total collapse of the sector."

The association which represents the Craft Brewers Association, Heineken South Africa and South African Breweries says its latest estimates reveal that the four alcohol bans, which have forced businesses to close their doors for 161 days, have put 248 759 jobs at risk and cost the country's GDP an estimated R64.8 billion.

According to the association, the craft brewing sector has been particularly hit the hardest by the bans.

"Since the start of the lockdown 27 craft breweries have been forced to shut down permanently, with a further 31 on the verge of closing if the current ban is extended," the association said in a statement.

Earlier this month, theNational Liquor Traders wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa and several ministers to seek a partial lifting of the alcohol sales ban during the Covid-19 lockdown, as well as financial relief for members of the industry who are being driven into poverty.

The beer association said on Sunday while the government recently opened the Covid-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme to businesses in the alcohol industry, the relief had come "too late for micro-breweries who received zero financial assistance over the past 16 months."

They say brewery closures have not only impacted jobs but also reversed the growth trend experienced by the craft beer sector in the past few years.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
the beer association of south africaalcohol banbeer associationcovid-19
Rand - Dollar
14.85
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.42
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.48
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,802.28
0.0%
Silver
25.18
0.0%
Palladium
2,675.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,064.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.10
+0.4%
Top 40
61,933
+1.0%
All Share
68,064
+1.0%
Resource 10
66,904
+1.5%
Industrial 25
89,442
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,820
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
20% - 1274 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 2021 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 3200 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?

24 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate...

21 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate financially?
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo