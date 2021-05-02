1h ago

add bookmark

Lion breeding, bone sales should end in South Africa: Minister

Antony Sguazzin and Andrew Davis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South Africa has been criticised for allowing the breeding of lions for hunting and the sale of their bones to East Asia
South Africa has been criticised for allowing the breeding of lions for hunting and the sale of their bones to East Asia

Lion breeding in South Africa and trade in products such as their bones should be ended and rhino breeding by private owners should be subject to more controls, Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said.

Still, the country should position itself as a destination for hunting of some of the world’s most iconic animals, she said at the release of the High Level Panel report on the management, breeding, hunting, trade and handling of elephant, lion, leopard and rhinoceros on Sunday.

The release of the report comes as South Africa grapples with its role as guardian of some of the world’s most important populations of endangered animals. While the country has been vocal in the global fight to halt the trade of rhino horn and elephant ivory its also attracted criticism for allowing the breeding of lions for hunting and the sale of their bones to East Asia.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
barbara creecyconservationtourism and environmental affairs
USD/ZAR
14.48
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.03
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.42
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.18
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,769.03
(0.0)
Silver
25.91
(0.0)
Platinum
1,203.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
66.76
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,937.50
(0.0)
All Share
66,937
(-0.7)
Top 40
61,096
(-0.7)
Financial 15
12,340
(-2.1)
Industrial 25
86,102
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,618
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1345 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 3321 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1785 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo