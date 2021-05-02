Lion breeding, bone sales should end in South Africa: Minister

Lion breeding in South Africa and trade in products such as their bones should be ended and rhino breeding by private owners should be subject to more controls, Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said.

Still, the country should position itself as a destination for hunting of some of the world’s most iconic animals, she said at the release of the High Level Panel report on the management, breeding, hunting, trade and handling of elephant, lion, leopard and rhinoceros on Sunday.

The release of the report comes as South Africa grapples with its role as guardian of some of the world’s most important populations of endangered animals. While the country has been vocal in the global fight to halt the trade of rhino horn and elephant ivory its also attracted criticism for allowing the breeding of lions for hunting and the sale of their bones to East Asia.