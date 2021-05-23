6m ago

Liquor traders request Ramaphosa's audience over Covid-19 restrictions

Khulekani Magubane
South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa
Jabu Kumalo
  • The National Liqour Traders Council want a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa soon to discuss how to handle the third wave.
  • The letter said clear indications and communication on restrictions to allow businesses to plan better.
  • This comes as Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday that South Africa registered 4236 new Covid-19 cases


An organisation representing South African liquor traders wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday evening, requesting a meeting with the Presidency over Covid-19 related restrictions as the third wave of the pandemic gathers pace.

The letter from the National Liqour Traders Council comes as Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday that South Africa registered 4236 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total of identified positive cases to 1 632 572 and 53 new deaths, which bring the total deaths to 55 772.

At the beginning of the pandemic last year, the government introduced restrictions on the sale of alcohol for consumption, which presented a challenge for producers, retailers, traders, clubs, bars, and restaurants.

The NLTC – which says its members operate 39 900 liquor outlets, 34 500 taverns, 4000 bottle stores which employ over 282 000 workers – said they want a meeting with Ramaphosa soon to discuss how to handle the third wave.

"The purpose of this letter is to seek to find sustainable solutions and support government efforts to combat the pandemic in every way possible. We call upon the president and his team to engage liquor traders, especially, where any decisions taken have a potential impact on our businesses and ensure that any decisions taken are guided by scientific evidence," the letter said.

The letter said the NLTC noted the increase in Covid-19 related cases across South Africa and were aware that this suggest that the country faces a third wave of the pandemic.

"In our case, liquor traders, can continue to operate, subject to fully complying with safe operating standards, in a way that was not always possible previously. Where restrictions in economic activity are required, these should be clearly explained with clear end dates," the letter said.

The letter said traders needed clear indications and communication on restrictions to allow businesses to plan, "rather than facing an open-ended disruption" which make it more difficult for businesses to manage distress and job losses.

"Setting clear end dates, or at least clear criteria upon which restrictions would be lifted, such as infection rates, is vital. We wish to assure you that as liquor traders, we will continue to play our part in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the liquor trade and in the communities in which we operate," the letter said.

On Thursday, The South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA) slammed a statement from Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA) from a week ago, calling for restrictions on alcohol advertising.

The statement demonstrates SAAPA's lack of regard for the state of the country's economy, growing unemployment and collapse of businesses partly as a result of the three bans on alcohol sales over the past year.

SALBA chairperson Sibani Mngadi called the SAAPA statement "disturbing", adding that such a proposal makes no meaningful contribution to national government's Covid-19 response. He dismissed the call as "grandstanding".

"We donated more than 200 million litres of pure alcohol when the country was facing shortages of sanitizer. We have supported government procurement of PPEs and other consumables for hospitals.

"We have hired community patrollers to support compliance with Covid-19 protocols in outlets and financially supported the recovery of the restaurants, bars and taverns sector," Mngadi said.

Mngadi said SALBA and the South African alcohol industry at large would continue to support meaningful measures to flatten the curve and ultimately overcome the pandemic. 

